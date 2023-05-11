The Montana State men’s basketball program received some promising news Tuesday evening as Robert Ford III announced on his social media platforms that he would be returning to the Bobcats.
Ford initially entered his name into the transfer portal on April 17, just a few hours before Matt Logie was announced as the new head coach to replace Danny Sprinkle, who was hired at Utah State.
But less than a month later, Ford has decided to use his final season of eligibility with Montana State after all.
He posted a highlight video on social media Tuesday with the caption “We locked in” and the hashtag #Imback.
Ford averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20.8 minutes per game last season. He was also second on the team in steals (33).
His return to the program is a welcomed development considering the roster upheaval that took place once Sprinkle left. RaeQuan Battle (West Virginia), Darius Brown II and Great Osobor (both Utah State), Nick Gazelas (Prairie View A&M) and Alex Germer (College of Idaho) have all committed to new schools. Only the most recent addition to the transfer portal, Luca Colceag, has yet to find a new program.
Montana State has picked up transfer commitments from Chika Nduka (Portland) and Brian Goracke (Point Loma Nazarene) recently, but neither has been formally announced by the program.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.