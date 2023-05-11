MSU UM MBB (copy)
Montana State guard Robert Ford III dribbles the ball against Montana on Feb. 18 at Worthington Arena.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The Montana State men’s basketball program received some promising news Tuesday evening as Robert Ford III announced on his social media platforms that he would be returning to the Bobcats.

Ford initially entered his name into the transfer portal on April 17, just a few hours before Matt Logie was announced as the new head coach to replace Danny Sprinkle, who was hired at Utah State.

But less than a month later, Ford has decided to use his final season of eligibility with Montana State after all.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

