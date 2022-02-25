Lexi Deden remembers dressing up in maroon and silver on spirit days in support of Montana during her years at Missoula Sentinel High.
And Kola Bad Bear was initially drawn to UM because of the grizzly bear mascot, which she said would have paired nicely with her surname.
But Deden was ultimately drawn to Montana State’s engineering program. And a mascot was not enough to sway Bad Bear, who — despite being offered a scholarship by the Grizzlies first — always preferred the Bobcats a little more while attending Billings Senior.
Neither player, the only two on MSU’s roster from this state, were that concerned with the rivalry, however, until they became a part of it.
“Once I got here and started playing, I truly understood the rivalry and what it takes to be the state champ essentially,” Bad Bear said. “I think I truly started to understand the meeting when I got to college.”
Montana State is glad to have Deden, a sophomore, and Bad Bear, a junior, on their side as the next chapter in the series with Montana is set to be written on Saturday. The Bobcats beat the Griz 73-59 on Jan. 24 in Bozeman — a game in which Bad Bear and Deden combined for 12 points and 11 rebounds — and have gone 7-2 since then.
Montana is 5-4 since that meeting and will look for redemption when the game tips off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.
The win would go a long way toward MSU (18-10, 13-4 Big Sky) securing a spot at the top of the Big Sky standings. Currently, the Bobcats are half a game behind Idaho State with three games to play. ISU is 14-4 in the Big Sky with just two games left. Next week, MSU faces Sacramento State and Northern Colorado on the road.
Wins in the final three games will be critical. And that starts with beating Montana, which is 17-9 overall and in fourth place in the league at 10-7.
“I’ve played in that arena my whole life, and I’m really excited to go back there,” Deden said, “but I’m also excited to get the (win) on that court.”
Montana State’s men are in a very similar position. Entering the weekend, the Bobcats (21-6, 13-3) lead the Big Sky by 1.5 games over Southern Utah, which comes to Bozeman on Tuesday. Weber State is only two games back in third place, and Northern Colorado is 2.5 games back in fourth.
Montana’s men’s team is 3.5 games back and trying to hold on to the fifth and final seed that receives a bye in the Big Sky tournament in two weeks in Boise, Idaho.
MSU’s men play at Montana at 3 p.m. Sunday in a game televised on ESPNU. In addition to the rivalry implications, both teams are working to improve or maintain their standing as the season winds down.
“I feel like we can’t be complacent with our position because this is a tough conference,” guard Amin Adamu said.
“It’s not just us that are trying to get this championship. It’s everyone in this league.”
Montana State defeated UM 66-59 on Jan. 9 in Bozeman, so the Griz will be looking for a split of the season series on the men’s side as well.
After facing Montana, the MSU men finish the regular season with home games against SUU, Sacramento State and Northern Colorado with just a day in between each game — a schedule created by Sunday’s game being on television and previous COVID-19 protocols within the Southern Utah program that forced a postponement.
“Everybody’s kind of been through that this year. We just happen to have it the last week of the season,” MSU men’s head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “We just have to make sure we win a couple more games and solidify that first-day bye.”
Members of both MSU teams said they respect the responsibility that comes with being atop the standings at this point of the season.
“We’re going to get every team’s best game,” Bad Bear said.
Added RaeQuan Battle of the men’s team: “It’s whoever wants it most, really, at the end of the day. We need to have our heads on straight for the next couple games.”
The tournament in Boise is, of course, single-elimination, so any mistakes there could result in an early end to the season. Both MSU squads see their final few games as a tune-up for that environment and a way to set themselves up with the No. 1 seed and, arguably, the easiest path to a conference championship.
“I don’t think that any record as of right now proves anything of any team,” MSU women’s point guard Darian White said. “I think any team, whether they’re last place or first place, has the opportunity and the ability. We say that as a team to not overlook anybody.”
Both teams have so much to play for, but in the days leading up to their respective matchups with Montana, they made sure to keep the big picture in mind and not get bogged down by expectations.
“We know what’s at stake, but we’re taking it one game at a time and valuing practice each day,” men’s point guard Xavier Bishop said. “We understand it’s a championship on the line, but it’s a lot of guys’ last couple weeks playing college basketball, including myself. It’s a lot at stake, but it’s fun. Who wouldn’t want to have that — I wouldn’t want to say pressure — but who doesn’t want to be in this situation? It’s what you dream of as a kid.”
For both teams, though, the road to getting where they want to go begins with the Griz.
“It makes it more exciting to play them just because they are our rivals,” White said, “but overall I would say these next three games are going to be the biggest of our entire season.”