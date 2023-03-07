Let the news come to you

BOISE, Idaho — Danny Sprinkle has coached his team into the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinals in three consecutive seasons, and he’s seen objectively incredible games each time. 

In 2021, Montana State, the No. 5 seed, pushed past top-seeded Southern Utah by three points. Last season, the No. 1 seed Bobcats outlasted fourth-seeded Weber State by the same margin. Neither game — and potentially no other game in his coaching career — measures up to Tuesday’s 60-58 semifinal win in double overtime against the Wildcats again at Idaho Central Arena.

“My goodness, I don’t think I can take any more of these semifinal games,” Sprinkle said. “I thought our team showed a tremendous amount of composure and toughness tonight."


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

