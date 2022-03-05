One great shot deserves another. It is March, after all.
Following a Montana State turnover near midcourt, the ball found its way to Northern Colorado’s Bodie Hume. His 3-pointer from the left corner was pure and gave the Bears a one-point lead. But 4.5 seconds remained, and that was enough.
After a timeout, Abdul Mohamed inbounded the ball to RaeQuan Battle, who took a slight pause and then used three dribbles to get across halfcourt. He moved the ball from his right hand to his left and pulled up from just above the “N” in the Montana State logo on the floor. The buzzer sounded with the ball in the air and Battle’s right arm held skyward in a dramatic follow-through.
Nothing but net.
Pandemonium ensued, and Battle was mobbed by teammates and fans in the aftermath of his long 3-pointer that made the Bobcats 87-85 winners on Saturday at Worthington Arena in front of 4,217 fans.
“I saw an opening to go straight down the middle,” Battle said. “If you give me that shot, I’m going to take it.”
The shot, poetically, came over the outstretched arm of Hume, who for a brief moment had put the Bears in position to take down the Big Sky’s top team on the final day of the regular season.
Montana State, though, pieced together one of its more impressive wins of the year while playing without Jubrile Belo (rest) and Xavier Bishop in the second half (left foot injury suffered right before halftime).
Nick Gazelas scored 17 second-half points. He and Great Osobor — who started in place of Belo — both finished with career-highs of 19 points. Amin Adamu — who was honored before the game alongside fellow seniors Bishop and Mohamed — scored 17. Battle finished with 12.
“It probably was our grittiest (performance), figuring what happened,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “But they just kept battling.”
The win capped off the regular season and moved MSU’s record to 24-7 and 16-4 in the Big Sky. The 24 wins are the most for the program since the 1950-51 team went 24-12 and made the NCAA tournament. MSU will be the top seed in the Big Sky tournament next week in Boise, Idaho.
The Bears finish the regular season 18-14 overall and 13-7 in the Big Sky. They were led by 26 points from Daylen Kountz, the Big Sky’s leading scorer. Matt Johnson followed with 17, Hume had 14 and Dalton Knecht had 10. UNC will be the No. 3 seed next week.
Sprinkle held Belo out of the lineup so he could rest a right leg injury suffered Tuesday against Southern Utah. The coach wasn’t sure of the severity of Bishop’s injury, but the point guard was on the bench in the second half with a boot on his left foot.
In addition to Gazelas off the bench, MSU received five points from Kellen Tynes, including a three-point play, and two points each from Sam Lecholat and Patrick McMahon, who both had nice defensive moments against one of the Big Sky’s best offenses.
Bishop had two points and three assists before his injury. Mohamed had four points and seven boards, and Tyler Patterson had five points and two steals.
“That’s the strength of our team — our depth,” Sprinkle said. “We had different guys step up.”
In the second half, that often meant Gazelas. He hit a series of layups as he played more with the ball in his hands and slashed to the rim. His biggest shot was a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 22 seconds remaining to give MSU an 84-80 lead.
“We all put in the work, and we’re all ready for the moment,” Gazelas said. “It’s really just a next-man-up mentality.”
Kountz scored a layup on the other end with 16 seconds to play. Adamu had trouble moving the ball up the floor on the ensuing possession, and it was ultimately stolen by Knecht, who passed ahead to Hume for the temporary go-ahead shot.
Battle had taken a couple of hard falls during the game — including one with 13 minutes left in the second half where there was no foul called on his dunk attempt, a sequence that drew Sprinkle to be whistled for a technical foul. Battle favored his right elbow, but he told his coaches he could shoot if needed.
“He could have a broken arm and he could still shoot. He’s got that unwavering confidence,” Sprinkle said. “We do those situations in practice all the time. And I’m not making this up, he makes 90% of those shots. Every last-second thing we draw up in practice, I swear he makes all of them. He’s got that clutch gene.”
Considering the strength of the opponent and the time of year, Battle said he felt some relief mixed in with excitement once his shot fell.
“It’s heart-racing,” he said. “It’s a game you want to be in. It’s something I’ve dreamed of as a kid — it’s three seconds left, down two points and you have the last shot.”
Despite playing their fourth game of the week and being without two of their best and most important players, the Bobcats showcased their resolve — and their heroics — in order to finish the regular season in exhilarating fashion.
“We’re all smiles,” Gazelas said. “We talk about it every day — the tournament, March Madness and all that. We’re happy to be here, happy to do what we’re doing.”