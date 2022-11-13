Let the news come to you

The Montana State men’s basketball team got hot from beyond the arc early and junior guard RaeQuan Battle had a career-high 24 points to help the Bobcats win 70-57 at Long Beach State on Sunday evening.

The Bobcats (1-1) started the game 6 for 17 (35.3%) from 3-point range in the first half, which offset miscues late in the first half to keep Long Beach State (1-2) at arm’s length. For the second straight game, the Bobcats had a balanced offensive attack, as all 10 players who saw the court scored. Additionally, Montana State got hot from beyond the arc: six players made 3s to help MSU out-shoot LBSU 33% to 14% from distance.

“I loved the way our guys handled adversity,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Long Beach State pressed, flew around and pushed the pace. I’m super proud of our effort and how the guys were playing together and playing for each other.”


