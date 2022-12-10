RaeQuan Battle swatted the pass on the perimeter into the air, secured the ball around half court and raced the other way. He gathered the ball in the lane and elevated for a thunderous dunk.
The play was reminiscent of his game-winning steal and ensuing three-point play against Southern Utah on Nov. 30, but Saturday’s version against Omaha had much lower stakes.
It came midway through the second half and put Montana State ahead by 21 points. It served as another example, in a season already full of them, of how quickly Battle can leave an impact on a game.
Battle finished with 16 points and a career-high nine rebounds in Montana State’s 82-54 win at Worthington Arena. He also finished with three steals and an assist.
“He’s going to garner so much attention that he’s going to have a chance to get more assists,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He’s going to have a chance to get rebounds with the way people are guarding him. And even defensively, he’s improved leaps and bounds since we got him — playing man-to-man defense — and he’s only going to continue to improve.”
Saturday’s performance comes on the heels of Battle scoring 10 points to go with five rebounds, two blocks and a career-high five assists on Thursday in a win against St. Thomas.
In 11 games this season, Battle has scored in double figures eight times, including five games of 20 or more points. Because of the attention he draws from defenses, he said it’s important for him to learn to affect the game in other ways.
“Coach actually sent me a quote today saying, like, ‘People want to see what scorers do when they have a poor shooting night,’” Battle said. “Just me being gifted with some athleticism, I’m able to fly around the court, get some rebounds that normal scorers probably can’t get, so if everything is not falling, I can make an impact on the other end.”
Also making quite the impact against the Mavericks (3-8) was Great Osobor, who tallied 18 points with three steals and three assists. He started out hot, scoring eight points in his first three minutes on the floor. First, he had a soft lay-in off the glass and later another layup. He added a dunk and later had a spinning move to the basket for another score.
With the help of 3-pointers from Patrick McMahon and Rob Ford III between Osobor’s dunk and spin move, the Bobcats (6-5) built a 10-point lead, at 24-14, with 12 minutes, 5 seconds to play in the first half. The Mavericks never got closer than that the rest of the way.
“He set the tone for the game,” Sprinkle said of Osobor. “When he came in, the whole game changed. Our starters were OK, we made a couple shots early, but I didn’t like our intensity. When Great got in, it completely changed the game.
“When you step on the court, you’ve got to produce, and Great is capable of doing that. He’s got to come with that mindset to dominate that paint and get to his hooks and get to the rim.”
Omaha shot 40% from the field in the first half and made a trio of 3-pointers, but the Mavericks could not keep pace with MSU’s offense. The Bobcats shot 53.3% in the first half and made 7 of 14 3-pointers, which helped build a lead to as many as 24 points. They settled for a 46-26 edge at halftime.
“Seeing everyone play good, it makes me happy,” Osobor said. “We have games like last game, I scored four points, I don’t really care. Guys were going crazy. Pat’s my roommate, he got a dunk, I was having the time of my life.
“Today, I did what I do. I was out there and felt like I could impose my will.”
Osobor shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the foul line.
MSU’s lead grew to 30 late in the second half. The Mavericks shot marginally better from the floor in the final 20 minutes (44%) but didn’t make any 3-pointers after halftime. Jaeden Marshall led the Mavericks with 14 points off the bench. Marquel Sutton scored 10, and Frankie Fidler — who had scored in double figures in each of the team’s previous four games — contributed nine.
There were a few miscommunications on offense and defense for MSU as the lead grew, which can happen when teams have such large cushions, but those slight missteps were not enough to undo all of the Bobcats’ work in building a lead to begin with.
“That’s my job to stay on them,” Sprinkle said. “That’s why I still get pissed off when we turn the ball over or we take a quick shot because I know it’s going to affect us in two or three weeks, a month, in March, and that’s where the discipline’s got to come in. And this team, we’re doing a good job of that.”
The Bobcats won the rebounding battle 33-31 and made 13 of 19 free throws. Jubrile Belo finished with 10 points and five rebounds and a block. McMahon and Tyler Patterson each hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points.
Darius Brown II and Ford, the team’s primary points guards, were also effective. Brown had seven points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal. Ford had eight points, with two 3-pointers, three assists and one steal.
“I’m proud of the way they played both games this weekend,” Sprinkle said. “I thought they controlled the tempo, they made some really good passes, got the ball inside and they knocked down shots, which is going to be critical.”
The Bobcats are off during the upcoming week but return to the court at 4 p.m. Saturday against Northwest Indian College at Worthington Arena.
