RaeQuan Battle admits the tattoo on the inside of his left forearm is a little outdated.
The University of Washington logo is placed in the middle of a clock face displaying the time he was born: 12:08. Around the outside, the clock is surrounded by feathers and flowers. “Respect the past” appears over the top, and “Create the future” runs underneath.
Growing up on the Tulalip Reservation north of Seattle, Battle was exposed to some harsh realities about the world. He saw family members and friends wage internal wars with drugs and suicidal thoughts. He saw others go missing.
Battle has a big heart and an easygoing nature that belie the amount of tragedy he’s seen. When he plays basketball, he’s playing for his community and his loved ones. He wants to respect and remember that past.
Washington, for a while, was where his future would unfold. But two seasons there didn’t yield the results and the growth he sought.
When Battle transferred to Montana State before last season, he saw it as a place where he could become the basketball player and the person he wanted to be.
“I went to Washington, which is, ‘Create the future,’” he said this month, pointing to his arm. “And now that’s my past, and I’m creating my future here. That’s where that comes from. It’s just the journey I’m on.”
In his first season with the Bobcats, he was named the Big Sky Conference’s Co-Reserve of the Year after averaging 8.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game. Now in his second season with MSU, he is the team’s leader in minutes (29.1 per game) and scoring (17.0). As the sixth-leading scorer in the league, he’s also a contender for the league’s MVP award.
When Battle committed to Montana State, he said he wasn’t worried about the basketball side of things. He was more concerned with making sure his mental health was where it needed to be. While reflecting on his decision to transfer and uproot his life, Battle acknowledged that the changes weren’t easy, but they were necessary.
“The basketball is going to come. The basketball, we do this every day,” he said. “I’m going to keep getting better, but being able to keep my focus, being able to stay healthy mentally, I’m really happy that I came here and that Montana State was able to help me do that.”
‘Unguardable’
Battle’s 6-foot-5, 190-pound frame comes blessed with a type of athleticism not often seen in the Big Sky. It’s a Pac-12 body and skill set that he is now using to terrorize opposing defenses.
Of all the things he can do on a basketball court, it’s clear that scoring the ball is his greatest gift.
It seemed obvious that he’d carry more of an offensive load as part of his expanded role as a starter this season. He began with 24 points at Long Beach State in the second game of the year. Two days later he scored 20 at Oregon. In the team’s fifth game, at North Dakota, he scored a career-high 30 points.
The points kept coming: 24 against Middle Tennessee, 29 (and the game-winning steal and bucket) at Southern Utah, 17 at Arizona and, most recently, a new career high of 32 at Sacramento State on Jan. 28.
“Whenever we need a bucket, it feels like he can just get into the paint and just jump over someone and get a layup or a jump shot,” junior guard Tyler Patterson said.
“It’s a good look every time. Having that in our back pocket whenever we need it is an extra weapon. You know we’re going to be good if we’ve got RaeQuan.”
The decision to bring Battle to Bozeman is looking smarter by the day. Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle continues to recognize how lucky he is to have gotten him here.
“Everybody knew about him because he was a top 80 kid in the country,” Sprinkle said. “Everybody knew who RaeQuan was, but not everybody could get involved with him because either they didn’t have relationships or he didn’t want to go that far from home.”
Sprinkle happened to be one with connections — specifically with former UW assistant Cameron Dollar and former head coach Mike Hopkins. Through them, Sprinkle received a straightforward assessment of who Battle was and what kind of player he could be.
“The biggest thing (Hopkins) told me that stuck with me was, ‘RaeQuan has a great heart. He’s a great kid, and he just needs to go somewhere where he can play and be loved,’” Sprinkle said.
Battle never felt comfortable in his one-dimensional role as a spot-up shooter at UW, he said. At MSU, Battle said, he’s found a coach who holds him accountable while also getting to play with a little more freedom.
“I wasn’t put in positions to do that and do the things that I wanted to do,” Battle said. “When it comes to being a basketball player, confidence is everything. And if you take that away, it hurts.”
Senior forward Jubrile Belo, last season’s Big Sky MVP, bonded with Battle as soon as he arrived and helped him get adjusted to the culture and expectations at Montana State. The team was just coming off an appearance in the league’s championship game, and with an experienced core coming back that included Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed, Battle would be expected to contribute in whatever role he was assigned.
He scored in double figures twice in the team’s first 17 games, but he began earning more minutes from then on and became a much more reliable scoring threat. In the final 18 games, he scored in double figures 14 times.
“Credit to RaeQuan, he never (complained) one time about coming off the bench,” Sprinkle said. “He accepted his role, and he thrived in it. From last January on, he’s been one of the best players in the conference.”
And the Bobcats (18-9, 11-3 Big Sky) are reaping the benefits.
“There’s times when we’re going on runs,” Belo said, “and he’s catching lobs, dunking, hitting 3s and I’m blocking shots, dunking, and we’re just looking at each other like, ‘Bro, we’re going crazy. Let’s go, let’s keep it up.’ It’s fun playing with somebody who’s unguardable.”
A larger role
Also on Battle’s left forearm is a tattoo of a red handprint with the black letters MMIW, signifying Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
His own family has been impacted by the uncertainty that comes when a loved one goes missing. He’s seen it with friends as well.
“It still happens to this day,” he said.
Battle wants to be a force for good on the Tulalip Reservation whenever he returns. He aims to do that, in part, through basketball, by giving children a role model in the sport that he never had.
“Just being able to spread what I’ve experienced to the younger generation,” he said.
Part of Battle’s comfort at Montana State stems from relationships with the local Native American community and the university’s American Indian Council.
“I’m able to interact with the kids through (the AIC),” Battle said. “There’s kids that go in there and do their work. Occasionally they’ll have the Powwow here, and last year I was able to be here and kids recognized me and stuff. That was really cool being in that environment. It felt like I was home.”
Lisa Perry, the director of American Indian/Alaskan Native Student Success and a co-advisor to the AIC, noted that Battle has become a valuable voice in local Native circles — just as Kola Bad Bear of the women’s basketball team has used her platform to raise awareness of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s cause.
“We know that missing and murdered indigenous men are a big part of the statistics too,” Perry said. “If you know him, he’s really invested in giving back to his Native community and his tribal community, and he’s helping spread that awareness too.”
On Feb. 4, MSU hosted its No More Stolen Relatives awareness game against Northern Colorado, and the Bobcats wore red warmup shirts with the school’s IndigiCats logo. Many people in the crowd bought the shirts as a sign of support for the cause. Battle’s teammates could tell it was a special day for him.
“He’s a great guy. He’s all about the community, so he’s always going to support whatever cause it is,” Patterson said, “but especially one that means so much to him.”
Battle, who finished with 15 points in the win, was featured in a video played at halftime in which he discussed the importance of not letting missing friends and family be forgotten. He also felt a sense duty to help given his platform as an athlete.
“Being Native American and an athlete at the same time is kind of like walking around and being in the spotlight a lot,” he said in the video. “There’s not too many people that come from the reservation and are able to finish college or even go this far being a DI athlete. It’s a great honor to be able to lead a tribe doing that.”
Perry said Battle, even with the busy schedule that comes with being an athlete, has done an admirable job of spreading awareness of a cause that is so meaningful to him. She acknowledges that doing so comes “with a lot of heaviness” and emotions, but she credits him for taking that initiative anyway.
“It’s a lot of responsibility for them to come from these communities and lead their communities in the capacity that they do,” Perry said of Native athletes in general. “A lot of times they don’t ask to be the face of (their tribe), but a lot of times that’s the role they end up in.”
‘Always with me’
Battle will turn 22 years old on Sunday. He’s already become a leader for the Bobcats and a leader in the Native community he has found at Montana State.
Sprinkle hasn’t had Battle on his team for long, but he’s seen him develop in all aspects of his life since he’s been here.
“I think he’s growing every day. He’s getting used to having the expectations put on him and having to play well,” Sprinkle said. “Every night we need him to play well. He’s done a tremendous job just maturity-wise of being able to handle coaching.
“I also think he’s grown and matured so much off the court. I’m very, very proud of RaeQuan for how much he’s grown in two years and, just as a man, holding himself accountable to a certain standard.”
Sprinkle believes Battle has become a fan favorite, especially for children, because of his athleticism and dunking prowess.
“It’s stuff a lot of people in our league and people in Bozeman haven’t seen,” Sprinkle said.
His game is “smooth” and comes with a lot of “flair” and “swag,” Sprinkle added. And once children meet him at camps or get his autograph after a game, they realize “he always has time for everybody else,” Sprinkle said.
“Kids genuinely know if you have a good heart or not,” Sprinkle said. “They can feel that energy, and RaeQuan has a certain energy and gift about him that makes you kind of gravitate toward him.”
Battle, on the court and off, has found a place where he feels he belongs. He’s accomplished so much already but is still hoping for more.
“It takes a lot for someone to leave home and thrive after,” he said. “I can’t fall back. I’ve got to keep developing, keep getting better and better.”
He said he doesn’t often think back to the time when he made his decision to come to MSU, but he’s “definitely thankful” every day for deciding how he did.
He called Washington his dream school and said it was not easy to leave.
“That’s what grown men do. They make hard decisions. The hard decision was to leave home,” he said. “Just me being here and being able to build a family that I have with this basketball team is way more than I could ask for.”
He’s not so far away from home, though. He carries memories with him in his mind and on his skin all the time: a late cousin’s initials and her favorite zebra print pattern; his mother’s name in their tribal language; the letters BOE, standing for Brothers Over Everything, that matches a best friend’s tattoo; and a roulette wheel, a pair of dice and four aces, signifying the casino on the Tulalip Reservation.
The flag of the Tulalip Tribes also hangs in the rafters of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The athletics department staff bought one to display after he signed with the team — a gesture Battle found particularly special.
“The tribe is always with me. I’m happy that flag is here in Montana,” he said. “Every time we’re in the national anthem, I know who I’m playing for.”
