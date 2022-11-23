Shortly after Montana State’s season-opening loss at Grand Canyon University, RaeQuan Battle lamented being called for four fouls.
Those whistles limited how effective he could be on the defensive end and, once he picked up his fourth with more than eight minutes still to play, he had to be subbed out for several minutes as the Bobcats were working to regain the lead down the stretch.
“That’s the thing with playing good defense, sometimes you’ll rack up some fouls,” Battle said on Nov. 7. “ … We can’t be as aggressive, especially when I got my fourth I couldn’t press up on guys as I was in the beginning.”
MSU missed Battle’s presence in the later stages of the game and went on to lose by six. Since then, Battle has been the Bobcats’ leading scorer in three of four games without being called for a single foul in that time.
When Battle is available and not hampered by fouls, he has been the team’s offensive spark early in this season.
Battle, a junior in his second season at Montana State after playing two seasons at Washington, was the Big Sky’s Co-Reserve of the Year last season after averaging 8.5 points on 45.7% shooting off the bench. This year, he has started all five games for MSU (3-2), and his offensive capability is a big reason why.
After scoring eight points in 27 minutes at GCU, Battle scored 24 in 37 minutes in a win at Long Beach State — the most he’d ever scored as a player at UW or Montana State. He followed that up with 20 points in 31 minutes in a loss at Oregon, his second career 20-point game.
“He’s a three-level scorer. He can score inside, midrange, outside,” point guard Darius Brown II said at a practice last week. “He can do everything, and right now he’s got the hot hand. We’re going to try to keep feeding him and keep getting him involved and let him keep going.”
At that same practice, before recent wins against Warner Pacific and at North Dakota, Battle humbly deflected the notion that he had “the hot hand” because he wanted his outside shooting to be better.
Indeed, at that point, he’d only made 3 of 16 3-pointers. But his overall impact despite that couldn’t be overlooked.
“I would say I’m getting a little more comfortable,” he said. “I got a few layups, a few midranges, but that’s just expanding my game. I have to keep putting more shots up and be more consistent from the 3.”
In the past two games, Battle has tallied nine points against Warner Pacific (a brief deviation from carrying the scoring load because the Bobcats won easily against the NAIA foe) and, on Sunday, poured in 30 points against North Dakota to raise his career high yet again.
He shot 2 of 8 on 3-pointers in those games (with both makes coming against UND), but he was remarkably efficient overall. He shot 4 of 7 against Warner Pacific and then 12 of 20 against the Fighting Hawks.
“That’s what he does. He’s a scorer,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said at Tuesday’s practice. “I’m going to let him do what he’s best at, and that’s score the basketball.”
Sprinkle said there have been times when Battle has taken poor or tough shots, but he also complimented the player’s ability to hit them anyway.
“When you have somebody that talented, you have to live with it,” Sprinkle said.
The coach added that, on the whole, Battle’s shot selection has improved since he arrived on campus prior to last season.
“I’m proud of him for that,” Sprinkle said. “Now he’s going to start getting a lot more attention from the defense and teams might double-team him or trap him. Then he’s got to make the right basketball play, just make the easy play, but I’m really happy with how he’s playing.”
Sprinkle said before the season he’d like to see Battle create more plays for his teammates this year, and while he only has four assists so far, Battle and the other players have moved the ball well this year, Sprinkle said. Sometimes the offense can be stagnant, but the Bobcats are moving the ball and finding the looks they want.
Over time, everybody involved expects more scoring to come consistently from other sources.
“We have a team where a lot of people can put the ball in the basket in different ways,” Brown said last week. “Right now we’re getting open shots. We’re not hitting them as much as we want to right now, but everything will find itself.”
Perhaps that has already begun. Twelve players notched points against Warner Pacific, which is perhaps not the best measuring stick, but it’s not nothing. More impressively, against North Dakota, Jubrile Belo had 16 points and 10 rebounds (after posting 23 and eight against Warner Pacific), and UC Davis transfer Caleb Fuller had the best outing of his short MSU career with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
As for Battle, his usage doesn’t appear to be going down, and his teammates seem to be enjoying the show he’s putting on.
“That North Dakota game was weird because it didn’t seem like he had 30,” sophomore forward Sam Lecholat said. “He’s the most gifted athlete. He has the jumping ability. He can shoot. I’ll screen for him a million times in a game. I’ll let him have 100 points. I don’t care, as long as we win.”
As the proverbial cherry on top, Lecholat said Battle isn’t boastful about his scoring and he isn’t one to crave the opportunity to take over games in that way.
“He’s like, ‘It’s about us,’” Lecholat said. “For him to be like that, that’s all that matters.”
