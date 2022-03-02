When RaeQuan Battle looked to transfer from the University of Washington over the summer, he sought a winning program.
He didn’t have to play the most minutes or take the most shots at his new school, but he did want to make an impact. He hoped to find a healthy environment.
As he looked around Montana State’s Shroyer Gym after a practice last week, Battle said he’s found all that and more.
“I wanted a good team all around that has a good culture behind it that would lead us to winning the conference,” Battle said. “Which is obviously the road we’re on now.”
Indeed, Montana State’s 69-53 win over Southern Utah Tuesday secured at least a share of the Big Sky regular season title for the first time in 20 years.
When head coach Danny Sprinkle first recruited Battle, the player remembers hearing that he likely wouldn’t start right away on such a veteran team. Battle started only four games in two seasons for the Huskies, but that wasn’t his concern. Battle wanted to make an impact for a winning team, and he’s done that.
After beating the Thunderbirds, Montana State is 22-7 overall and 14-4 in the Big Sky. The Bobcats have the opportunity to claim the regular season championship outright by beating Sacramento State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Worthington Arena.
Battle was hampered by foul trouble in the last two games — the SUU win and an 80-74 loss at Montana on Sunday — in which he scored a combined eight points. But in the 10 games prior to Sunday’s, he averaged 13.6 points and scored in double digits each time.
He has lived up to what Sprinkle anticipated from him.
“(He told me) ‘I need you to play big minutes. I expect that from you,’” Battle said. “And he told me straight up, ‘I expect a lot of things from you coming from where you’re coming from.’”
By Battle’s own admission, though, he struggled when he first arrived at MSU.
“Shots just weren’t going in,” he said.
Sprinkle saw Battle wanting to prove himself early and often.
“When he got here, he was so antsy,” Sprinkle said. “He wanted to show everybody how good he is. And we knew how good he was, but we needed him to play the right way.”
Sprinkle credited Battle for having a few nice games — 10 points, four rebounds, three steals Nov. 20 at New Mexico; 16 points, five boards Dec. 7 against North Dakota State — during the early part of the season. But those were largely attributable to talent.
Once January hit, Battle looked more in rhythm with how Montana State wanted to play. He averaged six points in wins over Idaho State and Idaho to start the month and then had a scoreless game against Montana on Jan. 9. His 10-game streak of 10 or more points began the next game at Northern Arizona.
“Now he’s starting to get it within the system and playing off other guys, which is tremendous,” Sprinkle said. “He’s a real threat when the ball starts moving and he catches it and they have a long close-out or he’s wide open.”
Battle has seen the changes in himself, too. The action is slowing down for him, which has made it easier for him to pick his spots.
“I’m a lot more patient than I ever was when I came into college basketball,” he said. “I’m starting to learn the game a lot more. I’m a little slower on offense and starting to anticipate a lot more things on defense.”
For the season, Battle is averaging 8.0 points and 2.5 rebounds. He is second on the team in blocks (14), tied for fifth in steals (15) and sixth in assists (27).
When he transferred away from Washington, Battle wanted an opportunity to showcase more of his game. He arrived at UW billed as a knock-down shooter. His shot selection and how he was used in the Huskies’ offense kept him tethered to those expectations.
But he struggled shooting the ball from deep (24%) and overall (29.3%). In 34 total games for Washington, Battle attempted 137 3-pointers and just 46 2s. He scored 162 total points and had seven double-digit scoring efforts.
At MSU, he has 231 total points, and his shot selection has been more balanced: 87 3-pointers and 93 2-pointers. He already has a dozen games with 10 or more points, and he’s shooting 46.1% overall and 34.5% on 3-pointers. For good measure, he’s shooting 87.5% from the foul line, where he has missed just five times all season.
“I tell him all the time that’s (Big Sky) Sixth Man of the Year for me. Cash that check,” teammate Xavier Bishop said, laughing. “We’re lucky to have someone like that who can come off the bench and be able to produce like a starter.”
Battle said he deeply values the trust he’s earned from his teammates and coaches to be more than just one thing. He wants to repay them by helping secure another trophy next week in Boise, Idaho.
“I’m just playing as hard as I can to win a championship, really,” Battle said. “That’s my main focus.”