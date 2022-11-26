MSU bball practice (copy)
Montana State’s Caleb Fuller lays up the ball during practice on Oct. 6 at Worthington Arena.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A day after missing nine free throws in a loss against UNC Greensboro, Montana State missed seven more on Saturday in a loss to Quinnipiac at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada, at the Northern Classic.

More concerning than the missed free throws, however, was the overall dearth of offensive execution — especially in the second half — in a 70-53 loss.

After only trailing 26-24 at halftime, Montana State was outscored 44-29 in the final 20 minutes.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

