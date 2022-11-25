MSU WSU MBB Big Sky Semis (copy)
Montana State forward Jubrile Belo shoots for two over Weber State center Dontay Bassett in the Big Sky Tournament semifinals on March 11 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Prior to Friday, Montana State had only faced UNC Greensboro one time, back in 2019 when the Bobcats escaped with a one-point win thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from Harald Frey on the Spartans’ home court.

There would be no late heroics this time, as the Bobcats missed 13 of their final 17 shots from the field in the last 11 minutes of a 77-66 loss in the opening game of the Northern Classic at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

The Bobcats dropped to 3-3 this season, while the Spartans moved to 3-2.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

