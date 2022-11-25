Prior to Friday, Montana State had only faced UNC Greensboro one time, back in 2019 when the Bobcats escaped with a one-point win thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from Harald Frey on the Spartans’ home court.
There would be no late heroics this time, as the Bobcats missed 13 of their final 17 shots from the field in the last 11 minutes of a 77-66 loss in the opening game of the Northern Classic at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.
The Bobcats dropped to 3-3 this season, while the Spartans moved to 3-2.
Montana State struggled mightily at the free throw line, hitting just 16 of 25 attempts. Both teams hit six 3-pointers, and the Bobcats trailed the Spartans in total field goals made 23-22. UNCG connected on 25 of 28 free throw attempts, though. It was that discrepancy that, in essence, decided the game.
“It seemed we could never scratch back to even that last seven minutes because we missed some free throws,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said on the radio afterward.
The game got away from the Bobcats late, but most of the second half was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team leading by more than four points until the final two minutes.
The contest featured 23 lead changes and nine ties overall.
A layup from Great Osobor put MSU ahead 56-55 with 7 minutes, 30 seconds to play. UNCG’s Mikeal Brown-Jones answered with a shot of his own to retake the lead, but Osobor scored inside again for a 58-57 advantage.
From that point on, UNCG closed on a 20-8 run. Eleven of those points came at the foul line.
In his comments on the radio, Sprinkle also noted how damaging 16 turnovers can be. The Spartans earned several easy baskets after those miscues by the Bobcats.
“Little things we’ve got to clean up,” Sprinkle said. “I thought we really played hard. Give (UNCG) credit, they played really hard. That’s what they do. They had great energy, but I thought we matched it. Our guys competed. It just came down to a couple possessions here or there that you look back on at the end of the game and wish you would have capitalized and taken care of the ball.”
MSU forward Jubrile Belo led the Bobcats with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting with five rebounds. He shot 6 of 11 at the foul line, though. RaeQuan Battle had 14 points, but 13 of those came in the first half as the Spartans’ defense around him tightened up in the final 20 minutes.
“He’s got to realize he’s going to garner a lot of attention,” Sprinkle said. “When two guys get on him, he’s got to get rid of it and he can’t dribble through traffic. It’ll be a great learning experience for him. I thought he played hard. I thought he had some good looks in the second half that he’ll make. But give them credit, they did a great job guarding him too.”
Osobor finished with 13 points.
“He finished today and did a really good job down on that block,” Sprinkle said. “When he posts hard and does that, he’s really good.”
Tyler Patterson hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points. His second 3-pointer came with 4:12 to play in the game and trimmed UNCG’s lead to 63-62. The Spartans answered on the other end, however, and managed to seal the win at the foul line down the stretch.
Rob Ford III and Caleb Fuller each had five points. Darius Brown II had three points to go with five assists, five rebounds and two steals. Sam Lecholat had two points.
The teams traded the first few baskets of the game before UNCG took early control on a pair of Keyshaun Langley free throws for a 7-5 lead. MSU held brief leads of 13-12 and 16-15, but the Spartans answered each time and led for most of the first half.
UNCG received 3-pointers from Keyshaun Langley and his brother Kobe Langley to go ahead 21-16. Several minutes later, Battle hit a 3-pointer to narrow UNCG’s lead to 27-24. A brief 5-0 spurt pushed the Spartans’ lead to 32-24, the eight-point margin being the team’s greatest lead in the first half.
The Bobcats closed the half on a 14-7 run, however, and trailed 39-38 at the break. A three-point play from Osobor with a minute left put MSU ahead 38-37 before Kobe Langley hit a jumper to go back ahead before the halftime buzzer.
Keyshaun Langley finished with 16 points for UNCG, and Kobe Langley tallied eight. Brown-Jones had 14, but it was Keondre Kennedy who led the Spartans with 20 points — which included a 9-for-9 showing at the foul line.
“He was the best player on the floor today,” Sprinkle said. “Holy moly, we had a tough time stopping him.”
The Bobcats will look to bounce back at 5 p.m. Saturday against Quinnipiac in the second game of the Northern Classic.
