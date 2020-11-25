There wasn’t a singular moment for Montana State. Instead it was a steady barrage, from behind the arc and in the paint, and the surge never stopped.
After an offseason spent with players feeling a combination of angst and frustration, the Bobcats unleashed their new style Wednesday in Las Vegas. They built an early lead and cruised past UNLV, 91-78.
With a new starting point guard, a host of newcomers and a roster with more 3-point shooting capabilities, MSU made a statement to start its new season. Xavier Bishop scored 22 points, Jubrile Belo and Amin Adamu each totaled 14 and Nick Gazelas added 11. The Bobcats shot 56% from both the field and from 3, and seven players chipped in at least seven points each.
MSU second-year head coach Danny Sprinkle spent the past 20 months revamping the team’s personnel, and the Bobcats showed their progress Wednesday.
"They came in, they weren't scared. They played aggressive," Sprinkle said. "We tried to instill that in the guys. Our staff did a really good job with the scout. Just getting our guys to play confident."
The game was close for the first few minutes, but then MSU exploded. Bishop and Patterson each hit a 3-pointer, and Abdul Mohamed and Kellen Tynes each finished layups. All four were in their first game as Bobcats, and they helped build a 10-point lead with eight minutes until halftime.
Later in the first half, Bishop and Patterson spent time on the bench with two fouls each, but the offense kept clicking. Not only did the backups keep the lead, they expanded it.
Gazelas hit a 3 to put MSU ahead 35-18, forcing a UNLV timeout. He sauntered to the sideline, chest-bumped teammates and smiled.
Throughout the preseason, Sprinkle emphasized he didn’t want anyone in his program to make excuses. Everyone in the country was dealing with similar issues relating to COVID-19.
MSU’s athletic department ramped up to game day by testing players and coaches for COVID-19 three times this week. NCAA protocols prevented the Bobcats from quality practice in the preseason.
Sprinkle said he wasn’t sure if his team was ready for the opener. Cal State Fullerton head coach Dedrique Taylor, one of Sprinkle’s mentors, questioned why the season was starting in an interview with The New York Times.
Regardless of the challenges, and the inevitable bumpy road ahead, the season began anyway. And finally facing another team served as a respite for players eager to compete.
Despite the doubts before the game, the Bobcats left no doubt on the floor.
"It was great just to see the guys out there having fun," Sprinkle said. "They've been through so much the last eight months. So has everybody in the country, in the world for that matter. ... I'm just proud the way our guys competed and more importantly played together."
Bishop drove to the rim over and over throughout the second half. The rest of the supporting cast stepped up, too. Belo, who was named to the preseason all-Big Sky team, established his presence inside and finished with eight rebounds. The lead stayed in the double digits.
A week ago, Sprinkle said he was having trouble evaluating players because of the limited practice time. A 40-minute sample size wasn’t enough to provide all the answers, but this season's Bobcats displayed their potential.
"We just got to get a little bit better every day," Sprinkle said. "Enjoy this win tonight. Tomorrow, enjoy Thanksgiving. Get home tomorrow night, get a good meal and Friday we got to get back to work."
