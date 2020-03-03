Eighteen games into Montana State’s conference schedule, the Bobcats still face a variety of results that can play out before the Big Sky tournament.
MSU hosts Southern Utah at 7 p.m. Thursday and Northern Colorado at 4 p.m. Saturday in the final two regular-season games of the year. The Bobcats (15-14, 9-9 Big Sky) will then head to Boise, Idaho, for the conference tournament, which begins March 11. The top five seeds earn first-round byes, and MSU enters the weekend sitting in sixth place.
Two of the top five seeds remain available as the Bobcats jockey with Portland State (16-14, 10-8) and Northern Arizona (16-12, 10-9). Those two teams play at 8 p.m. Thursday in Portland, Oregon, in a game that has a sizable effect on MSU.
Since the Vikings swept the Bobcats, they have the head-to-head tiebreaker and would clinch the No. 4 seed with a victory Thursday. If that happens and MSU beats Southern Utah, then the Bobcats would clinch the No. 5 seed since they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against NAU.
If the Lumberjacks beat PSU or if MSU loses to the Thunderbirds, several seeding scenarios will be in play Saturday. But the simplest scenario for the Bobcats to earn a first-round bye as soon as possible is beating SUU and the Vikings beating NAU on Thursday.
With two wins or two losses this weekend, MSU could rise as high as fourth or fall as low as eighth.
In the opening round of the conference tournament, No. 6 plays No. 11, No. 7 plays No. 10 and No. 8 plays No. 9. Those three winners then play the top three seeds, which are already locked in to be Eastern Washington, Montana and Northern Colorado, though their order hasn’t been set. The fourth- and fifth-place teams will also play each other in the quarterfinals.
Bobcats gearing up for Southern Utah
MSU visited Southern Utah on Jan. 4, just the fourth conference game of the season, and lost 59-53. Though the Bobcats won the rebounding battle 38-36 and only committed nine turnovers, they shot just 27.1% from the field. The Thunderbirds didn’t do much better, but their 32.7% was enough to gain an edge.
The teams were tied with just under five minutes to play, and MSU was within one point in the final minute. But SUU made key plays down the stretch.
Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle described the Thunderbirds as “scary” because of their physical attributes.
“They’re probably the longest and most athletic team in the conference,” Sprinkle said. “They can really cause problems. On nights when they’re clicking, they can beat anybody in the league by 20. They’re that talented. They’re that good.”
Cameron Oluyitan (13.2 points per game) and John Knight III (12.6) lead SUU in scoring. The matchup also features the top two teams in the conference in field-goal percentage defense. The Thunderbirds lead the league at 39.3%, and MSU is second at 41.2%.
SUU also leads the conference in rebounding margin (plus-4.9 per game).
“We have to do a good job making them make jump shots,” Sprinkle said. “We got to protect the paint, and we have to rebound like crazy. We can’t let them get second-chance (points). We got to physically go box them out because if it turns into a jumping contest, we’re not going to win that.”
During the first half of Thursday’s game at Sacramento State, MSU junior guard Amin Adamu strained his hamstring. He played in the second half but exited the contest for good with nine minutes remaining.
Sprinkle said if he knew the severity of the injury, he may not have played Adamu after halftime. The 6-foot-4 London native missed Saturday’s game at Northern Arizona, the only game he’s missed all season.
Adamu is averaging 12.3 points per game, third most on the Bobcats. He also ranks second on the team in minutes (28 per game) and third in rebounds (5.4). Adamu didn’t practice Tuesday or any day since he suffered the injury but remains day-to-day.
“Hamstrings are tricky. Hamstrings and groins just because you never know how quickly they heal or if they are completely healed,” Sprinkle said. “We’ve been really slow with him. … He’s walking around. It’ll be interesting to see how he feels (Wednesday).”
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.