BOISE, Idaho — After an up-and-down regular season, Montana State opens the postseason Thursday. All winter long, the Bobcats discussed the need to continue improving in order to peak at the Big Sky tournament. Now MSU has that chance.
The No. 5 seed Bobcats (16-15) will face No. 4 seed PSU (18-14) in the quarterfinals around 2 p.m. Thursday with a trip to the Big Sky tournament semifinals, and the season, on the line. MSU watched part of the Bobcat women’s game Tuesday at CenturyLink Arena and have practiced this week at Boise State’s practice gym.
Portland State swept MSU during the regular season, winning 77-76 in Bozeman and 87-77 in Portland. In the second matchup, though, first-team all-conference point guard Harald Frey sprained his left ankle and didn’t play in the final 18 minutes.
With Frey back, the Bobcats are in much better position to handle the Vikings’ full-court press. But limiting turnovers has been a challenge all season. Whether MSU has improved enough in that area will be tested Thursday. PSU also ranks fourth nationally with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game.
“They do a great job taking you out of your offense and then they switch everything. They collapse and help. They do a really good job making it difficult to score on them,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “When they're on offense, boxing them out. All five guys go to the offensive glass. You got to do a great job with contact box outs.”
Fans still allowed at Big Sky tournament
No fans will be allowed to attend the men’s or women’s NCAA Tournament due to the impact of coronavirus, the NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon. Both those tournaments will begin next week.
The Big Sky men’s and women’s tournament, taking place this week in Boise, Idaho, is still expected to go on as planned as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a conference spokesperson. The Big Sky is “monitoring the current situation,” though.
This is the conference’s fifth year holding its tournaments at a neutral site venue and second year in Boise.
Earlier this week, the Big Sky put out a statement that said, “Additional measures will be implemented at CenturyLink Arena to reduce the spread of germs and to increase opportunities for hand-sanitizing throughout the Basketball Championships.”
Adamu likely to play against Vikings
Junior guard Amin Adamu strained his hamstring Feb. 27 at Sacramento State. He has been managing the injury since, but Sprinkle said Adamu is likely to play Thursday.
Adamu missed a Feb. 29 game against Northern Arizona due to the injury, then played four minutes on March 5 against Southern Utah before re-injuring it. He limped up and down the court before subbing out. He then missed the regular season finale Saturday against Northern Colorado.
Adamu is averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game this season.
After playing just four minutes in the past four games, Adamu still hadn’t practiced prior to Tuesday, Sprinkle said. But the head coach remained optimistic about his return.
“I'd be surprised if he doesn't play,” Sprinkle said, “but what's he, 50%, 60, I don't know.”
