This season has been tough for Montana State’s basketball teams to build chemistry among their many newcomers.
Bobcats head women’s coach Tricia Binford said some involved with her program have been “in and out of quartatine situations.” MSU head men’s coach Danny Sprinkle lamented the changes his team has had to make to offseason workouts because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Their seasons are scheduled to start in just a few weeks. But both teams will have to face challenges they never have before.
The Big Sky held its annual media day on Thursday virtually, and one of the common themes for the Bobcats was adjusting to their unique hurdles.
“I think obviously with everything going on it’s been a little tough because practices have been a little messed up with quarantining and all of that,” MSU sophomore guard Darian White said. “But once we get rolling and practicing on a consistent basis, our talent is really going to show up. I think we’re going to be really good this year. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
’cats women hope to rebuild
Binford looked back on the last time the Bobcats played last season. MSU made history with its record-setting 19-1 mark in Big Sky play a year ago and advanced to the conference championship.
Binford said it took “tremendous consistency and resolve” to withstand every team’s best effort and respond accordingly.
The run ended, however, when the rest of the season was canceled due to COVID-19 in March. White, who was the conference freshman of the year last year, said it wasn’t how she expected the season to end. But she was thankful for the journey along the way and the relationships she built.
Now the Bobcats are tasked with trying to find a way to keep winning. They lost Big Sky MVP Fallyn Freije and MSU’s most winningest class of seniors to graduation.
The Bobcats bring talent, Binford believes, though they may be young. Binford pointed to Skye Lindsay, a transfer from Pepperdine who had to sit out last season due to NCAA rules, and Kola Bad Bear, a sophomore who backed up Freije. Binford expects both to have learned last year and to make a considerable impacts this year.
“I really think this team is going to be able to shoot the ball and stretch the floor at all positions,” Binford said.
Binford also lauded her team’s freshmen for the skills they’ve shown during offseason practices.
The Bobcats are expected to begin the season at home on Nov. 25 against South Dakota School of Mines.
“They’re going to have to have a lot of responsibilities,” White, who made this year’s preseason all-Big Sky team, added. “But as of right now, they’re really stepping up to the plate.”
MSU men trying to make most of offseason
Sprinkle, in his second season as MSU’s head coach, feels the Big Sky is one of the most underrated conferences in the country. He predicted every team will have improved from last year and said each team’s coach is a respected strategist and recruiter.
With an offseason impacted by COVID-19, Sprinkle believes this will make his job even more difficult. The Bobcats haven’t had as much time to spend together during workouts as usual. This makes developing comradery with a squad loaded with new faces more problematic.
“It’s a totally different mindset this year, obviously with everything going on in the world,” Sprinkle said. “… Just like everybody in the country, we’re going to have to make up for lost time, and when we do get that time on the court, we’ve got to make the most of it. ... I think the teams that do that and stick together, they’re the ones that will have the most success at the end of the season.”
Sprinkle is proud of his older players for taking on more responsibilities in unique times, including Jubrile Belo, who earned a spot on the Big Sky’s preseason all-conference list.
Sprinkle credited Belo for his ability to learn quickly last season and adapt to additional pressures that came as teams began to game plan for him and throw double teams his way. Sprinkle said Belo can make games easier for his teammates thanks to his passing, scoring and shooting prowess.
And with a year of experience at MSU, Sprinkle added, Belo will know what to expect.
“I’ve just got to be grateful,” Belo said, “and attack every day.”
No fans at games for now
In a letter published online on Wednesday night, Bobcats athletic director Leon Costello said MSU is currently planning to have no fans at basketball games to start the season.
This is in light of coronavirus cases rising in Gallatin County and in the state. On Thursday, Montana reportedly totaled 962 new cases. The state had 499 current hospitalizations, 472 deaths and 17,755 active cases.
Costello said his department and local health officials will continue to monitor the situation with the “hope we will be able to welcome fans back to our events in the near future.”
“I am as disappointed as anyone because Bobcat fans add so much excitement to our home game atmosphere and our teams feed off that energy,” Costello wrote. “However, with the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in our community, state and country, this precautionary step is necessary to allow our teams to compete safely.”
Costello had previously said holding off on the return to any sports, including football, increases the likelihood of having fans in stands at games.
He wrote how MSU is still looking forward to hosting football games this spring. The Bobcats are scheduled to start play on Feb. 27 at UC Davis and play their first home game on March 13 against Northern Colorado.
Costello encouraged people to continue to follow CDC guidelines during the pandemic, including wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands.
“These simple steps,” Costello wrote, “will help reduce the spread of the virus, allow you to cheer on the Bobcats in person faster, and keep our communities safe.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.