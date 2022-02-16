Shortly after graduating from Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, Nick Gazelas had the words “Fear None” tattooed on the inside of his biceps, one word per arm.
The message serves as a constant reminder whenever he slips on a Montana State jersey.
“I’m in my head a lot about certain things when it comes to the court,” he said. “I’m worried about messing up, missing a shot, turning the ball over. I just got these (tattoos) to kind of always remind myself, ‘Don’t fear messing up, missing the shot. Just keep going and believing in yourself.’”
Gazelas played one year at Jacksonville College in Texas after high school before being recruited by Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle to come to Bozeman. In his time here, and especially this season, Gazelas has served as the ideal guard off the bench — one who hustles, hits big shots and plays reliable defense.
The ink on Gazelas’ arms is his reminder to trust his abilities. His teammates need no such reminder. He’s earned all of their trust.
“He’s the epitome of knowing a role and knowing where he fits in and trying to be the best at that,” senior Abdul Mohamed said. “He can easily be a guy who can put up a lot of shots and be OK with putting up shots, but he wants to get in there and hit the right shots, take the right shots and defend at the right time.”
Gazelas, a sophomore, is playing about five fewer minutes per game this season than last year (13 compared to 18), and his overall shooting percentage hasn’t changed much from his 37.9% mark from 2020-21.
But his 3-point shooting has improved from 35.6% last year to 37.1% this season. And he’s being deployed more at the end of games in part because of his defense and his free throw shooting. He is 27 of 30 from the foul line this year (90%).
All three of his misses came Jan. 29 in a win against Idaho. Otherwise, he has been perfect.
“He’s bailed us out, and he’s helped us win a couple of those games with his ability to knock down three or four shots in a row,” Sprinkle said.
In his first season, Gazelas scored 12 points twice and 11 points four times. This year, he’s upped his career high to 18 points thanks to six 3-pointers on Dec. 22 against SAGU American Indian College. More recently, he scored 15 points (two 3-pointers, 7 of 7 from the foul line) in a road win at Idaho State.
His playing time — and, in turn, his scoring — can fluctuate wildly at times. He’s had 11 games with 10 or fewer minutes and four games with 20 or more minutes, and he’s averaging 4.8 points per outing.
Fittingly, for a player from a town called Humble, which is on the outskirts of Houston, Gazelas tries to not concern himself with the ups and downs that come with being a reserve player.
“I don’t really worry about my stats or minutes,” he said. “When I get into the game I just try to do whatever I can to help the team win. I feel like every team needs that.”
Mohamed finds that mindset special.
“He can look at himself and say, ‘I’m a guy who can play 20-plus minutes on this team,’ but he looks at it like, ‘We’re winning, there’s something that’s going on. How can I be another driving factor to winning?’” Mohamed said. “That’s who he is.”
To emphasize his point, Mohamed recalled Gazelas’ games against Northern Arizona and Portland State on Jan. 20 and 22, respectively. Gazelas scored a combined 23 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers, with five assists and four rebounds to help the Bobcats sweep the road trip while senior guard Amin Adamu was out due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We know when his number is called he’s going to be there for us,” Mohamed said.
Gazelas’ outlook is even more admirable considering he arrived at MSU with such a scoring pedigree. He was Jacksonville College’s leading scorer (17.4 points per game) during the 2019-20 season. He scored 30 once and added nine more 20-plus point games playing in what Sprinkle called “one of the most athletic junior college leagues in the country.”
“I knew he’d been coached (well), and I knew he’d played against athletic guys,” Sprinkle added, “and for him to still be able to get a shot off in that East Texas junior college league showed he could definitely compete at this level.”
Gazelas’ recruitment coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Sprinkle and his assistants never got to see him play in person. But through film study and evaluations from trusted coaches, Sprinkle was confident in bringing him to Bozeman.
“He checked every box,” Sprinkle said. “Guys have to be willing to be coached hard to come play for us, and he’s one of those guys. He never complains, whether he plays eight minutes or 30 minutes. He’s taking charges, he’s competing. He’s our type of guy.”
As a talented shooter, Gazelas keeps in mind that not all shots will be successful. But he’s getting better at being unafraid of mistakes. That’s where his arm tattoos come in.
“It doesn’t really matter if I miss 10 in a row or 20 in a row,” he said. “I’ve got to shoot the next one with confidence knowing that it will go in.”
Gazelas remembers Sprinkle — who had just completed his first season at MSU, going 16-15 overall and 10-10 in the Big Sky — selling him on the prospect of turning around a program. Less than two years later, the Bobcats are currently 20-5 overall and 12-2 in the league. They are scheduled to face Eastern Washington on Thursday and Southern Utah on Saturday in an attempt to extend their current 11-game winning streak.
Sprinkle’s vision of the future is here, and Gazelas is happy to play a role in it.
“Everything we’ve worked for and everything you dream of is coming true, to a sense,” he said. “It’s amazing to be a part of this.”