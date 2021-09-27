top story Newcomers proving themselves at crowded Montana State men's practices By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 TOP: Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle dunks during a September practice. ABOVE: Head coach Danny Sprinkle looks on during a recent practice. MSU Sports Information/Contributed Montana State's Great Osobor shoots during a September practice at Worthington Arena. MSU Sports Information/Contributed Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle looks on during a September practice at Worthington Arena. MSU Sports Information/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. This is Xavier Bishop's sixth preseason as a collegiate athlete, and it's never been this crowded before.The Montana State roster features 17 players, meaning summer and fall practices have had enough people for three separate teams of five plus two alternates.Bishop, along with Abdul Mohamed and Amin Adamu, took advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted to all athletes by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bobcats had six other returners from last year, added six freshmen and brought in two transfers. "We've got so many people. It's never been like that before," said Bishop, an all-Big Sky second-team guard last year. "It's usually each team (in practice) has one sub or maybe two, but now we've got three teams of five. It's tough getting reps because people want to stay on and figure things out."As of Tuesday, Montana State is six weeks out from its season-opening game at Colorado on Nov. 9. NCAA rules dictate once that six-week mark hits, teams can increase their time together from eight hours to 20 hours per week, with an increase in time available on the court.So far, MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said the structure of practice has been critical to make sure everybody gets opportunities to participate. He added he is relying heavily on the team’s returners to help bring the group of newcomers up to speed.“We’re just trying to build the foundation of our defense, offense, kind of what we’re looking for. We haven’t put in a bunch of plays or anything,” Sprinkle said. “We’re really trying to ingrain those habits.”Though time on the court prior to Tuesday has been limited to four hours per week throughout the offseason, MSU’s freshmen and transfers have made a quick impression. Bishop couldn’t narrow down which first-year player he was most excited about, so he listed all of them.He called 6-foot-7 Patrick McMahon a “really athletic” slasher and 6-4 Isaac Spears a “really versatile” guard. He said 6-7 Sam Lecholat is proving to be “tough, hard-nosed,” and he praised 6-8 Alex Germer, a Missoula Sentinel graduate, for his shooting ability. Additionally, Bishop, at 5-8, has seen big strides from two of the taller additions: 7-3 Jasper Reinalda and 6-8 Great Osobor.“All of them bring something to the table,” Bishop said.Sprinkle said the team has strategically recruited length and versatility. That’s reflected well in MSU’s freshman class. “It’s for sure going to extend the floor for us,” said Adamu, who is 6-5. “It’s going to help us, especially on defense with long arms and deflecting passes. We’ve got a lot of athletic guys that can run the floor which is helpful for us in transition.”Sprinkle said Osobor, in particular, has shown flashes of being dominant in the paint, which could make him a suitable backup center behind all-Big Sky third-team selection Jubrile Belo.“He makes Jubrile work,” Sprinkle said. “Now it’s just about cleaning up a lot of technique stuff. He’s only 18 years old, and you forget that sometimes because he’s so big. But the one thing he’s got is a 7-4 wingspan. He’s had some dunks in practice where it’s just if he gets it anywhere close to the rim he’s dunking it, and he’s dunking on people. The sky’s the limit for him.”The team’s two sophomore transfers — 6-5 RaeQuan Battle from Washington and 6-6 Mareng Gatkuoth from South Plains (Texas) College — have also begun carving out roles for themselves.“He’s got a really good feel for the game,” Sprinkle said of Gatkuoth. “I think he can be a tremendous defensive player. When he’s aggressive, he’s really, really good. Now it’s getting him to have that confidence to play that way all the time.”With Battle, coaches and teammates are excited about his shooting ability first and foremost, but Bishop also described him as “crazy athletic.”“He’s probably the most athletic guy I’ve seen, that I’ve had on my team, personally,” Bishop said. “The thing I love about him the most is his motor.”It’s next to impossible for a team to carry 17 players on a roster, so some players will surely redshirt. In that regard, Sprinkle said, “I haven’t decided on anything.”He added he likes the talent level he’s seen so far, but especially the younger players will have to prove they can play at MSU.“It’ll be more challenging to divvy up minutes, but that’s what this level is all about,” Sprinkle said. “The best players get to play. Or, I should say, the players that are going to help us win is who's going to play."
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.