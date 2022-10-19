Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Danny Sprinkle was less than a half hour removed from his team’s loss to Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament and he was already making notes on how to prepare for the next season.

Montana State had just lost 97-62 to the Red Raiders, which boasted a starting lineup of all five players over 6-foot-5. The Bobcats couldn’t contend with that height, or the length and strength that came with it.

That was Sprinkle’s main takeaway.

MSU bball practice (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State guard Caleb Fuller lays up the ball during practice on Oct. 6 at Worthington Arena. 

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you