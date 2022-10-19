Danny Sprinkle was less than a half hour removed from his team’s loss to Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament and he was already making notes on how to prepare for the next season.
Montana State had just lost 97-62 to the Red Raiders, which boasted a starting lineup of all five players over 6-foot-5. The Bobcats couldn’t contend with that height, or the length and strength that came with it.
That was Sprinkle’s main takeaway.
“I want to put our plan and our weight room together right now,” Sprinkle said on that March day in San Diego. “Our young guys, I said, ‘I hope you saw what kind of bodies those guys have, what kind of athleticism.’ That’s what we have to do. That’s the level. That’s the highest level of Division I. That’s where I want to get to.”
That message has been received.
During summer and fall workouts in advance of the 2022-23 season, MSU’s players have engaged in what they’re describing as a much more rigorous weightlifting program designed by John Sauer, the school’s director of strength and conditioning.
“We’re doing a lot more heavy weight for less reps,” junior guard Nick Gazelas said. “We usually would lift for about an hour and a half, but this year we’re getting everything done in like 45 minutes. I’d say it’s a lot more intense.”
Gazelas expects to play more as a traditional point guard this season, as opposed to his off-ball role last year, and he’s already seeing that weight training working in his favor.
“Being stronger will help me in guarding my man one on one and when I’m guarding in the post,” he said. “Keeping my man in front of me and not giving up easy layups.”
Gazelas is not alone in seeing the changes to his body. One look around the team’s practice, and it’s clear the players have all bulked up a little bit.
“Tyler (Patterson) has put on 15 pounds of muscle, Pat’s (McMahon) put on muscle, Alex (Germer) looks like a machine,” said sophomore forward Great Osobor. “I feel like coach Sauer has done a great job of trying to push us to that next level.”
Sprinkle is pleased so far with the progress each player has made.
“Some of our young guys, we knew it was going to take a while for their bodies to put on weight, just naturally, but they got in there, and I think every guy is bigger and stronger,” he said. “Our strength coach John Sauer does a great job individualizing and tailoring it for each player with what their needs are.”
Another matchup with Texas Tech isn’t likely, of course, but the memory of facing the Red Raiders’ physicality is a motivating factor for the Bobcats in these workouts.
“It’s just the knowledge of where we need to be,” Patterson said. “We saw Texas Tech and their group of players. We saw where we need to be at, and I think that just gives us extra drive.”
Newcomers having an impact
While MSU’s returners have the memory of that NCAA Tournament trip to motivate them, the team has several newcomers looking to contribute to a return visit.
Montana State’s three highest profile additions are Cal State Northridge transfer Darius Brown II, UC Davis transfer Caleb Fuller and Idaho State transfer Rob Ford III. They are already having an impact on the team’s preseason preparations.
“Caleb brings a lot of characteristics to our team that we need,” Osobor said. “He’s the most loud, vocal leader out there a lot of the time. Darius, that’s a point guard. He makes some passes out there that are like ‘wow.’ I love playing with Darius. I feel like we’re going to have a great year this year.”
Ford has had to sit out several weeks this fall because of an injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting involved.
“When Rob’s out there, he’s someone to watch out for,” Osobor said. “Rob’s a great teammate. He’s one of the more active people in practice. He’s always talking, always making noise, always encouraging us.”
True freshman guard Jed Miller has shown off his long-range shooting in practices so far. The only other true freshman is forward Luca Colceag, who is listed as 6-8 and 215 pounds. His hometown is Bucharest, Romania. In the same breath, Sprinkle described Colceag as “talented” and “thin,” so there is some work to do.
“He’s got to put on some weight and get a lot stronger,” Sprinkle said. “He gets knocked around a little bit right now. He’s 6-8, he’s really long. When he turns the corner, all of a sudden he’s a foot and a half above the rim. He can shoot it. He’s really skilled. It’s just him now adjusting to the physicality that we have here in the States, which he’s done a good job of. He’s gotten better every week.”
Alex Germer is not a true addition, but after redshirting last season he will be available this year. The 6-8 Missoula Sentinel graduate could work himself into the rotation at power forward or center. He looks stronger like many of his teammates, but he still has some improving to do, Sprinkle said.
“He’s done a great job of putting on weight. It’s important to him. Now it’s just about going out there and competing,” Sprinkle said. “He’s another talented kid. He’s had some good moments in practice. He’s another guy who’s physical, which I like.
“He’s a quiet kid, and when you’re on the court you can’t be quiet. I don’t care who you are. He’s adjusting to that. He’s got to up the ante from a communicative standpoint next.”
