Montana State head men’s basketball coach Matt Logie rounded out his first Bobcat coaching staff on Monday, announcing the hiring of three veteran coaches.

University of Montana assistant coach Zach Payne, San Diego State staff member Sam Scholl and Point Loma assistant Julius Smith each join Logie’s first staff. Each brings experience in all levels of coaching and recruiting and strong ties to the Northwest and West Coast. Logie also announced the retention of Director of Basketball Operations Colin McGettigan.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the staff we’ve built here at Montana State during this transition,” Logie said. “Obviously anytime you take over a program there are many factors to consider in building your staff: experience, recruiting ties, conference familiarity, trust level, and institutional knowledge, etc., and I think we hit it out of the park in all of those areas with this staff.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

