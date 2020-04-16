Montana State guard Mychael Paulo has entered the transfer portal, an MSU spokesperson confirmed Thursday evening. Skyline Sports first reported the news.
Paulo averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 25.3 minutes per game as a junior in 2019-20. He started 10 games and appeared in all 31. He shot 32.9% from 3-point range and 46.3% from the field while serving as a backup who played both point guard and shooting guard.
He becomes the fifth Bobcat to enter the transfer portal this offseason and fourth scholarship player, joining guards Zach Hobbs and Brent Finn and forwards Zeke Quinlan and Quentin Guliford. None of those five other than Paulo averaged more than 14 minutes per game this past season.
Paulo spent two years at Williston State, a junior college in North Dakota. He has one year left of eligibility. Under current NCAA rules, he would likely have to sit out this upcoming season if he transfers to another Division I program. However, the NCAA is considering passing legislation that eliminates that rule and allows immediate eligibility.
Rarely do programs sign players to spend one year sitting out and only one year playing unless there is potential for a significant contributor. Bobcat point guard Xavier Bishop, who was ineligible in 2019-20, transferred from Missouri-Kansas City and has one year remaining. He was recruited with the intention of replacing all-conference point guard Harald Frey, who recently finished his final season.
In 2017-18, Konner Frey averaged 7.2 points, five rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game. He similarly transferred to MSU having to sit out a season in order to play for just one year.
Paulo’s departure now leaves the Bobcats with two available scholarships entering 2020-21. On Wednesday, MSU signed forward Bilal Shabazz and guard Nick Gazelas. They join guards Mike Hood and Tyler Patterson as the Bobcats’ four newcomers with potential to add two more players. MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said Wednesday that he is targeting a point guard with one of the Bobcats' final scholarships.
At guard, MSU is set to have Bishop, Hood, Patterson, Gazelas, Amin Adamu and Caleb Bellach among their scholarship players. Only two of those six (Adamu and Bellach) played in games for the Bobcats last season.
|Position
|Class of 2021
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|Guards
|Alex Germer^
|Tyler Patterson
|Caleb Bellach
|Mike Hood
|Xavier Bishop
|
|Patrick McMahon^
|
|Nick Gazelas
|
|Amin Adamu
|
|
|
|Jesse Owens*
|
|Gavin Gundlach*
|Forwards
|Sam Lecholat^
|
|Borja Fernandez
|Bilal Shabazz
|
|Centers
|
|
|Finn Fleute
|Jubrile Belo
|Devin Kirby
|* denotes walk-on, ^ denotes verbal commit
|
|
|
|
|
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.