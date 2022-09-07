NCAA Montana St Texas Tech Basketball (copy)

Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle talks to his team against Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18 in San Diego.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Five home games, tilts against five postseason teams and three games in the 2022 Northern Classic, held in Montreal, Canada, highlight the Montana State University men’s basketball schedule, as announced by head coach Danny Sprinkle on Wednesday.

The defending outright Big Sky Conference champions will play a road-heavy slate, including games at Pac-12 opponents Arizona and Oregon. Yet, their home schedule includes an exhibition game against Montana State University Billings on Oct. 30, plus games against Warner Pacific (11/18), St. Thomas (12/8), Nebraska Omaha (12/10) and Northwest Indian College (12/17).

“I think playing on the road will develop a lot of toughness for our team, which I like,” Sprinkle said. “We’ll have to be road warriors again this year.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you