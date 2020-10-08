Montana State filled its open assistant coaching position as head coach Danny Sprinkle announced Thursday the addition of Ken Moses to his staff.
Moses replaces Shawn Dirden, who left for a job in the private sector in September.
“Ken is a rising star in this business,” Sprinkle said. “His hunger and passion for this job was unmatched. He is a diligent recruiter and is very detailed in his assigned tasks.
“I really liked the fact that he has worked with tremendous coaches like Bryan Mullins, Pat Eberhart, Kevin Lofton, and Chris Popp who have prepared him to be an outstanding coach at the Division I level. We are very excited Ken is joining our Bobcat family.”
Moses spent the 2019-20 season at Southern Illinois as a director of operations. In his lone season on staff at SIU, Moses helped the Salukis turn into one of the nation’s best underdog stories. SIU, which was picked last in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, won 16 games and 10 conference games, the best ever for a team picked last in its preseason poll.
“I’d like to thank Coach Sprinkle for believing in me and allowing me to be part of his tremendous staff,” Moses said. “Being able to learn and work for him, alongside Chris Haslam and Dan Russell, is a true blessing. I believe in Coach Sprinkle’s vision for the program, and I’m excited to be part of something special.”
Prior to SIU, Moses worked two years at NJCAA Division I Missouri State University West Plains (2017-19). The Grizzlies were 45-21 during his two seasons and won the 2018 Region XVI Championship. He coached two all-Americans at West Plains. Six players earned all-region recognition, including one region player of the year, and the Grizzlies won 68% of their games.
Moses served a combined four years as a graduate assistant and assistant coach at NCAA Division II Nebraska-Kearney (2013-17). Moses coached one all-American, six all-conference players and one player of the year with the Lopes as the program went 74-44 in his tenure.
A native of Honolulu, Moses began his coaching career as an assistant for three seasons at his alma mater, Colorado State-Pueblo (2010-13). He was a four-year letter winner there and a team captain during the 2009-10 season.
Moses officially begins his duties at Montana State on Monday.
“It’s been a learning process along the way, but I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve had,” Moses said. “I still have a lot to learn, and I can’t wait to get started at Montana State.”
The Bobcats finished 16-15 overall in Sprinkle’s first season as head coach last year. The NCAA announced the 2020-21 season will begin on Nov. 25.
