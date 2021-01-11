Montana State senior guard Xavier Bishop has been named the Big Sky player of the week for the second time this season, the conference announced Monday.
Bishop tied a career high with 28 points on Thursday at Northern Colorado and scored 22 points against the Bears on Saturday. The Bobcats (5-3, 2-0 Big Sky) won both games at UNC. In the two games, he averaged 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He went 19-of-30 shooting and made 5 of 11 3-pointers.
In the 79-67 win on Thursday, Bishop grabbed seven boards and dished five assists.
Bishop helped lead MSU to a 76-74 overtime victory Saturday by recording four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
"He was just aggressive. He was really aggressive off ball screens. He finished," Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle told the Chronicle after Thursday's game. "They started going under his ball screens and he can shoot it. When he sees one or two go through, he's pretty dangerous. Reminded me a lot of the UNLV game."
The previous time Bishop won Big Sky player of the week was after the first game of the season when he scored 22 points at UNLV.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.