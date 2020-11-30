Montana State senior point guard Xavier Bishop was named Big Sky player of the week Monday following the Bobcats' season-opening victory at UNLV.
Bishop scored a team-high 22 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists. He went 6 of 9 from the field, 2 of 4 on 3-pointers and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.
MSU beat the Runnin' Rebels 91-78 to open the season Wednesday. Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said after the game, "We don't win the game if (Bishop) doesn't play that way."
It was Bishop's first game as a Bobcat since he transferred from Missouri-Kansas City and had to sit out last season due to transfer rules.
MSU is scheduled to next play at Pacific at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
