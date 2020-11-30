Montana State men's basketball vs. UNLV

Montana State guard Xavier Bishop is pressured by UNLV’s Caleb Grill Wednesday in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

 Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Montana State senior point guard Xavier Bishop was named Big Sky player of the week Monday following the Bobcats' season-opening victory at UNLV.

Bishop scored a team-high 22 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists. He went 6 of 9 from the field, 2 of 4 on 3-pointers and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

MSU beat the Runnin' Rebels 91-78 to open the season Wednesday. Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said after the game, "We don't win the game if (Bishop) doesn't play that way."

It was Bishop's first game as a Bobcat since he transferred from Missouri-Kansas City and had to sit out last season due to transfer rules.

MSU is scheduled to next play at Pacific at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.

