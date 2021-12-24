Montana State's Tyler Patterson proving to be a 'special shooter' in second year By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State’s Tyler Patterson shoots against Yellowstone Christian on Nov. 3 at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Tyler Patterson takes a shot over American Indian College's Ryan Pate on Wednesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Tyler Patterson (11) is introduced during the starting lineups prior to facing SAGU American Indian College on Wednesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tyler Patterson curled around from the right wing to the left block. He waited for Jubrile Belo to set the pindown screen in the lane.Once he was freed from Portland’s Chris Austin, Patterson sprang to the perimeter, received the pass from Xavier Bishop, set his feet and elevated.Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle drew up the play in a timeout — making some tweaks to another version of the same action. Patterson knew the ball was coming to him. “It’s a great feeling getting it called up for you,” Patterson said. “I was, like, ‘OK, this is my time. I get to do what I love to do, which is shoot the ball.’ I’m beyond comfortable shooting the ball from anywhere.”Patterson’s 3-pointer sliced through the net, giving the Bobcats a two-point lead with 22 seconds remaining on Dec. 19 at Worthington Arena. MSU would eventually win on a buzzer-beater by Amin Adamu.Patterson’s shot not only put MSU in position to win the game, but it furthered the notion of him being one of the more dangerous and trustworthy outside shooters the Big Sky will see this season.Through 13 games, Patterson is averaging 2.7 3-pointers per game on 42.2% shooting, marks that rank fourth and third in the league, respectively. He’s averaging 10.4 points per game for the 9-4 Bobcats.A native of Snoqualmie, Washington, Patterson is in his second year at MSU, but he is still considered a freshman thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to all athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of classification, Sprinkle said he expected this kind of production and reliability from Patterson this early in his career.He’s earned the trust to take a 3-pointer when the team is only down one.“This is exactly where I saw him,” Sprinkle said. “I knew he was going to be a great player. I keep challenging him to be even more aggressive because I really think he’s only scratching the surface of how good he can be.”At 6-foot-8, Patterson is a coach’s dream as a floor-spacer. He is regularly on the receiving end of kick-out passes or skip passes set up by screens.“Man, T is a sniper. Simple as that,” Bishop said. “Being a point guard, that’s my job to get him shots. I tell him every time I pass him the ball I want him to shoot. T is the one guy where, ‘If you can see the basket, we don’t care if you shoot it.’” Patterson said the confidence from his teammates makes it easier to fulfill his role.It helps that Patterson has a near-perfect shooting rhythm. Sprinkle said he keeps the ball high when he receives a pass, he’s good with his feet and he is always on balance when he shoots.“He can get a shot off quick, and I think he’s gotten a lot better at reading the defense and coming off of screens,” said guard Kellen Tynes, Patterson’s freshman-year roommate. “We all believe in each other to knock down the big shot. We definitely believe in T.”Patterson has attempted 101 shots this year — third-most on the team — but only 18 have been 2-pointers. He was also among the team’s leaders in 3-pointers last year, when he shot 34.7%. Patterson said he used last season’s pandemic-influenced schedule as a “learning map” for how to play and carry himself this season.“His whole mentality has changed, which is awesome because he’s a special shooter,” Sprinkle said. “He’s 6-8, he gets it off really quick and another key is our other players understanding when he’s open we’ve got to hit him. We can’t be late. You’ve got to hit him on time, on target, the second he’s open.”Patterson is already finding himself well-established on opponents’ scouting reports that call for him to be heavily shadowed.“It’s kind of like a respect thing because obviously you know why they’re doing it,” he said. “I think the biggest thing for me is when they do face-guard me or stay to me, it really just opens everything else in the paint up.”Patterson believes the next evolution of his offensive game is becoming a threat on drives to the basket once teams consistently close out on him hard. Sprinkle has seen enough already to know Patterson could be dangerous in that way right now.“He’s such a nice kid and such an unselfish kid,” Sprinkle said, “but there are times when I need him to be more selfish and be more aggressive on the court.”The Bobcats return to Big Sky play against Weber State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Worthington Arena. The Bobcats return to Big Sky play against Weber State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Worthington Arena. They also host Idaho State at 1 p.m. on New Year's Day.MSU will be in a good position to challenge for the top of the conference again as long as Patterson continues on his upward trajectory."When T shoots the ball," Bishop said, "in my mind I'm getting back on defense because I know it's going in." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 