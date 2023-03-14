Montana State junior guard RaeQuan Battle added two more accolades to his memorable season as he was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 6 First Team and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VIII First Team on Tuesday.
NABC member coaches across Division I voted on the award winners, whereas the USBWA board votes on its awards. The full lists of award winners can be found on each institution’s respective websites.
A First Team All-Big Sky Conference selection and the Big Sky Tournament MVP, Battle averaged 17.4 points per game on 46.7% shooting during his breakout junior season. He led MSU in scoring, ranked sixth in the conference in scoring and seventh in field goal percentage (46.7%). Going into this season, Battle’s single-game career high was 19 points, yet he finished in double-figures 30 times, had 11 games with 20 points or more and had two 30-point outings.
Battle is the fourth Bobcat in recent memory to earn NABC All-District honors, joining his teammate Jubrile Belo (2022), Harald Frey (2020) and Tyler Hall (2016-17). Other first-team District 6 nominees include Aziz Bandaogo (Utah Valley), Dillon Jones (Weber State), Tevian Jones (Southern Utah) and Cameron Tyson (Seattle). Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen was named the District 6 Coach of the Year to round out the awards.
As for the USBWA All-District award, Battle joins Northern Colorado’s Dalton Knecht and the aforementioned Jones as Big Sky Conference players on the 10-member team. Battle is the first Bobcat to make the USBWA All-District team since Hall did so in 2017.
The Bobcats will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats on Friday at 7:40 p.m. MT. The game will be nationally televised on CBS.
