BSKY N Arizona Montana St Basketball

Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle lays the ball up for a basket against Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference Championship game on March 8 in Boise, Idaho.

 Associated Press

Montana State junior guard RaeQuan Battle added two more accolades to his memorable season as he was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 6 First Team and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VIII First Team on Tuesday.

NABC member coaches across Division I voted on the award winners, whereas the USBWA board votes on its awards. The full lists of award winners can be found on each institution’s respective websites.

A First Team All-Big Sky Conference selection and the Big Sky Tournament MVP, Battle averaged 17.4 points per game on 46.7% shooting during his breakout junior season. He led MSU in scoring, ranked sixth in the conference in scoring and seventh in field goal percentage (46.7%). Going into this season, Battle’s single-game career high was 19 points, yet he finished in double-figures 30 times, had 11 games with 20 points or more and had two 30-point outings.


Tags

