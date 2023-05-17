In the first month as the head men’s basketball coach at Montana State, Matt Logie hasn’t found the recruiting process to be much different than at the Division II or Division III levels he coached at for the last 12 years.
He can still value the same attributes in players as before and know he can win with that recipe. The biggest difference he’s found is what he calls the “calibration of your recruiting evaluations.”
“Having been at all three levels, that’s not that difficult,” Logie added. “I would equate it to the difference between making lasagna for your family of four versus your family of 20 versus a catering event. You’ve got to have a different scale of ingredients, but ultimately, you know what you’re cooking.”
As a head coach, Logie has won everywhere he’s been. He intends to add Montana State to that list. To do so, he’s hoping to fill out the roster with players who share the vision of what can be accomplished at MSU.
That can be a lengthy process, made tougher because of how late into the recruiting cycle Logie was hired. Despite that, Logie is optimistic about the progress he and his staff have made so far.
“That could provide the opportunity to find some young talent that is just waiting for an opportunity to be developed and to come in and be a part of something for a long time,” Logie said. “We’ve been able to get involved with some really talented players and guys that are hungry for an opportunity.”
So far, that includes Portland transfer Chika Nduka, Point Loma Nazarene transfer Brian Goracke and, most recently this week, Missouri State-West Plains (JUCO) transfer Aiden Gair and Rice transfer Jaden Geron. Only Nduka has been formally announced by MSU, though.
In that same press release about Nduka, Logie announced that Robert Ford III will remain with the program and use his final season of eligibility with the Bobcats after initially entering the transfer portal last month.
Ford is one of just six returning players from last season, a group that includes Tyler Patterson, Sam Lecholat, Patrick McMahon, Jed Miller and Carter Ash.
“Each of those guys have been here for at least one Big Sky championship and NCAA Tournament appearance,” Logie said. “We’re excited about the foundation that they provide.”
MSU lost quite a few players to the transfer portal; most notably, RaeQuan Battle (West Virginia), Darius Brown II (Utah State) and Great Osobor (Utah State) all decided to leave the program. Logie said he had several conversations with each player who went elsewhere and respects their decisions.
“When you take over a program that has been as successful as Montana State’s been these last few years, the guys that have invested into that, they deeply care, and so I know those decisions for them were very hard,” Logie said. “And I think they really enjoyed getting to know us as a staff, but the reality is when when you run this race with a coach, the bonds that you create with your players are really deep.
“We very much understood the reality of that dynamic coming into the situation, and I think all of those kids are leaving Montana State with a great deal of gratitude and appreciation.”
For the players who have stayed, Logie expects them to become “great leaders in this transition,” he said. Logie and his assistants will have a different “style” than the previous coaching staff, but there are elements of what has already been established at MSU that they want to see remain in place. That’s where the returning players will be especially valuable.
“I think it’s very, very important to not go in and try to fix something that’s not broken,” Logie said. “The toughness, the tenacity, the intensity with which Montana State has been known for is something that we very much are looking to continue. And so having guys that know what that feels like and know what that takes is critical.”
Logie believes going through a coaching change entering his senior season at Lehigh has benefited him at each of his coaching stops where he has had to guide players through that kind of transition.
“I’ve been in the shoes of those student-athletes, and I know the anxieties that it brings, but I also know the opportunities that it brings,” he said.
Logie’s Lehigh teams went just 26-60 through his junior season, and head coach Sal Mentesana was not retained. Under head coach Billy Taylor in Logie’s senior season in 2002-03, Lehigh went 16-12.
“We had gone through a coaching change due to failure and due to a need for drastic improvement,” Logie said of his playing career.
But he noted that’s not the case for Montana State.
“One of the things that I try to communicate to the guys is that you don’t have to be sick to get better,” Logie said. “What they’ve accomplished in the past is just the beginning.”
