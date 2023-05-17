Matt Logie Introduction

Montana State men’s basketball head coach Matt Logie speaks at his introductory press conference on April 19 at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

In the first month as the head men’s basketball coach at Montana State, Matt Logie hasn’t found the recruiting process to be much different than at the Division II or Division III levels he coached at for the last 12 years.

He can still value the same attributes in players as before and know he can win with that recipe. The biggest difference he’s found is what he calls the “calibration of your recruiting evaluations.”

“Having been at all three levels, that’s not that difficult,” Logie added. “I would equate it to the difference between making lasagna for your family of four versus your family of 20 versus a catering event. You’ve got to have a different scale of ingredients, but ultimately, you know what you’re cooking.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.

