Montana State junior center Jubrile Belo has been named Big Sky player of the week, the conference announced Monday.
The Bobcats (7-3, 4-0 Big Sky) swept Portland State this past week and Belo recorded two double-doubles.
Belo scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Thursday’s 71-64 win. He also blocked four shots, all in the second half. MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle complimented Belo’s defense after the game.
“I thought Jubrile was huge the last six, seven minutes,” Sprinkle said Thursday. “It seemed like they were making every shot. The only ones they didn’t make were ones he blocked. He had some huge blocks at the end of the game.”
On Saturday, Belo had 10 points and 10 boards. He went 2 of 3 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Belo’s award-winning performances came after he only played 14 minutes due to foul trouble at Northern Colorado on Jan. 9.
He missed practice time just before the season began because of COVID-19 contact tracing so he spent the nonconference portion of the season working back into shape.
What he once finished as layups earlier in the season turned into dunks against Portland State, a result of his improved fitness.
This is the third time this season an MSU player has been named conference player of the week. Senior point guard Xavier Bishop received the award after the first week of the season and last week.
The Bobcats’ 7-3 record marks their best 10-game start to a season since 1997-98. Their 4-0 record to open conference play is their best start since 2017-18. MSU is on a five-game win streak for the first time since March 2017.
The Bobcats are next scheduled to play at Northern Arizona at 6 p.m. Thursday and noon Saturday.
