Montana State junior Jubrile Belo continues to pick up recognition for his performance during the 2021-22 season as he was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ District 6 Second Team on Tuesday.
The 2021-22 NABC Division I All-District teams and coaches, were selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I.
Belo was named the Big Sky Conference’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a unanimous First Team All-Big Sky selection last week. Belo has led the team averaging 6.8 rebounds and 1.82 blocks per game, while he sits second on the team averaging 13 points per game.
This season Belo eclipsed career marks of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocks, becoming the first Bobcat men’s player to achieve the feat. He currently is second all-time in program history in blocks (127) and seventh in field goal percentage (60.5%).
Belo joined Harald Frey (2020) and Tyler Hall (2016-17) as recent Bobcats to be honored by the NABC. Hall was named to the NABC District 6 Second Team on two occasions. The NABC District 6 team included from the Big Sky First Team honoree Daylen Kountz of Northern Colorado along with Second Team selections Dillon Jones and Koby McEwen of Weber State
