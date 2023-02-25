Let the news come to you

The afternoon began with “God Save the King” and ended with a standing ovation.

Montana State’s outgoing seniors Jubrile Belo and Caleb Fuller — both London natives — were honored prior to Saturday’s final home game against Portland State and put together performances worthy of celebrating.

Belo, a four-year starter for the Bobcats, battled foul trouble against the Vikings but finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Fuller, a one-year graduate transfer from UC Davis, scored nine points with two rebounds and one assist. They were subbed out individually, and to tremendous applause from the 4,093 fans, late in MSU’s 91-78 win at Worthington Arena.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

