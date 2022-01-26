When John Osobor learned he and his wife Mabel were expecting a child, he could hardly contain his excitement. “God is great,” he said. Great Osobor got his name that simply.
“My dad was, like, ‘That’s it,’” the Montana State freshman recounted after a practice earlier this month. “God is great. I’m going to be great at everything I do in my life. By the glory of God, it is going to be great.”
Through the first 19 games of his college basketball career, Osobor has been nothing short of, ahem, great in his role as a reserve post player for the Bobcats (14-5, 6-2 Big Sky).
He has played in every game, averaging 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while playing 13.5 minutes, the most of MSU’s freshman class.
Despite playing in small spurts, Osobor is third on the team in offensive rebounds (19) and total rebounds (75). And he’s asserting himself defensively with 12 steals and nine blocks.
At 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, Osobor is the primary backup for junior Jubrile Belo. When he subs in, or even when they share the court together, Osobor is a crucial presence.
“He’s got tremendous skill, and he’s got a great IQ,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He picks up and sees things really, really well. I think the sky is the limit for him, and I think he’s going to continue to make a big impact the last 60 days of the year.”
The Bobcats have won five consecutive games and host Eastern Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday at Worthington Arena. A home matchup at 4 p.m. Saturday is scheduled against Idaho.
For his age, Osobor, 19, has contributed mightily to MSU’s success during his short stints on the floor. For the Bobcats to keep winning, he will need to continue making an impact.
Though originally from Spain, Osobor came to Bozeman from Myerscough College Basketball Academy in Preston, England. It was there that he was first spotted by Bobcats assistant coach Chris Haslam, who is British. Osobor was eventually offered a scholarship prior to his senior season.
Haslam and Sprinkle told Osobor he’d have a chance to play as a freshman, but he would have to play more in the paint.
“When I was in England, I was perimeter-oriented. I was playing out, shooting, dribbling. But I’m a versatile player. That’s what I like to pride myself in,” Osobor said. “I said I’d do whatever the team needs. I feel like I’m a playmaker when I’m scoring, getting second chances for our team, offensive rebounds, getting assists, blocking shots. I feel like I do it all out there. Whatever the team needs, that’s my role, that’s my job.”
Offensively, Osobor has hit 69.1% of his shots this season — a mark that would be second in the nation if he were making enough field goals per game (five) to qualify. Belo called his teammate an “aggressive finisher,” and Sprinkle praised the freshman for having a soft touch around the rim.
“Driving and finishing, he’s got a really good knack,” Sprinkle said. “As big and thick as he is, he can Euro-step in the lane. He’s pretty crafty with his footwork.”
And a 7-foot-3 wingspan helps.
The Bobcats are fortunate to have a backup who can substitute in for Belo, arguably their most important player, and not see too much of a drop off on either end of the floor.
“He’s been a big push for us this season, holding it down in the paint, providing us solid minutes. His progression has been really good so far,” Belo said. “His progression is going to be really good in a year or two years. I’m excited to see how far he comes.”
Both Osobor and Sprinkle envision him being more of a stretch four or stretch five in the future, harkening back to his perimeter play in Europe.
“We’ll start doing some pick-and-pop stuff with him because he can shoot the basketball,” Sprinkle said. “And as crazy as it sounds, by next year he’s going to be able to come off ball screens and be able to make plays for other guys.”
When that time comes, Osobor said he’ll embrace that role as well, just as he has accepted the challenge of playing in the paint.
“Everyone comes from a situation where they’re the guy and everything runs through them, so obviously it’s an adjustment when you go to a new team and everything,” he said.
But ultimately, he wants to do “whatever is needed from me,” Osobor added. “I feel like I can be a matchup nightmare in this league.”
Osobor’s blend of unselfishness and confidence has made him an invaluable player for the Bobcats thus far. For a player whose first name is derived from a religious exclamation and a descriptor of something prominent, he doesn’t seem to carry the weight of what his name implies.
“I think his parents would tell you they don’t really care if he’s great on the basketball court,” Sprinkle said. “They want him to be a great person, to be a great human being, to be a great student, be great to other people, and he is that. In fact, his name should be ‘Phenomenal.’ He’s that good of a kid.”