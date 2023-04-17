Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana State men’s basketball team saw more transfer portal activity on Monday as sophomore forward Great Osobor and redshirt junior guard Robert Ford III entered their names.

Those players join Darius Brown II, RaeQuan Battle and Nick Gazelas in the transfer portal. Alex Germer also entered the portal this offseason and has announced he’ll continue his playing career at College of Idaho.

Most of that player movement has been spurred by former head coach Danny Sprinkle taking a new job at Utah State earlier this month.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you