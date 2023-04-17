The Montana State men’s basketball team saw more transfer portal activity on Monday as sophomore forward Great Osobor and redshirt junior guard Robert Ford III entered their names.
Those players join Darius Brown II, RaeQuan Battle and Nick Gazelas in the transfer portal. Alex Germer also entered the portal this offseason and has announced he’ll continue his playing career at College of Idaho.
The development of Osobor and Ford entering the transfer portal came mere hours before Montana State announced Matt Logie as the team’s new head coach. Logie coached the past four seasons at Division II Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.
Certainly one of Logie’s first tasks will be to build the roster back up.
As of Monday afternoon, the only remaining players from MSU’s roster this past season are Patrick McMahon, Tyler Patterson, Sam Lecholat, Carter Ash, Luca Colceag and Jed Miller.
Brown and Battle haven’t ruled out returning to Bozeman, and Osobor and Ford could withdraw their names eventually also. Neither player immediately responded to requests for comment.
Osobor — who was born in Spain but came to MSU from Bradford, England — played two seasons in Bozeman, winning the Big Sky’s Reserve of the Year this past season. He averaged 10.1 points per game (third-most on the team) along with 4.6 rebounds (second). Osobor averaged 18.9 minutes per game and shot 62.4% from the field.
Osobor scored in double figures 18 times this past season and had three double-doubles. He played particularly well down the stretch, scoring 11 or more points 11 times in the team’s final 14 games. That includes 11 points and seven rebounds in the NCAA Tournament against Kansas State.
Osobor’s career high of 23 points came Dec. 17 against Northwest Indian College. He had two games of 12 rebounds in his career, once as a freshman and once as a sophomore.
Osobor averaged six points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a freshman, when he played all 35 games and helped MSU to its first of two Big Sky titles during his career.
In the event he does leave MSU, he will finish with 551 points and 302 rebounds as a Bobcat.
Ford played just one season with Montana State after two years at Idaho State (one medical redshirt year) and two seasons at Clackamas Community College in his home state of Oregon.
As a Bobcat, Ford averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20.8 minutes per game. His shooting, which had been quite good at Idaho State (41.1% overall and 36% on 3-pointers), dipped once he arrived in Bozeman. He made 28.6% of his field goal attempts and 26.2% of his 3-pointers. He was second on the team in steals (33) and was often a reliable and dogged defender of the opposing team’s primary ball handler.
Ford scored in double figures three times at MSU, including reaching a season high of 12 points twice. In the team’s regular season finale, he scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds in a win at Eastern Washington.
As a graduate transfer with one season remaining, Ford will be eligible to play right away with a new program. Osobor has two years of eligibility remaining.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.