A trio of outgoing Montana State basketball transfers have recently announced their commitments to other programs.
On Wednesday, RaeQuan Battle — an All-Big Sky First Team selection this past season — revealed on Instagram that he will continue his career at West Virginia of the Big 12 Conference. On Tuesday of last week, Nick Gazelas announced his commitment to Prairie View A&M in Texas. And on Thursday last week, Grace Beasley announced she was headed to Northern Arizona.
Beasley called her recruiting process “pretty successful” and said she decided on NAU over Grand Canyon University.
“At the end of the day, what NAU had over GCU was they were bringing back more players, so it was a bit more of a foundation they had at NAU,” Beasley said. “Only having one year left, I kind of want to go somewhere where it’s not necessarily building a foundation but the foundation is already there. I definitely feel like NAU had that.”
Beasley went into the recruiting process with two main priorities: a strong relationship with her head coach and ample playing time.
“I think for me, I need minutes to be available for me so I can get stats and go pro and kind of start thinking about my future at this point,” she said.
Beasley said she was not surprised to be contacted by a team within the Big Sky Conference, in part because she knew Northern Arizona would lose first team all-conference point guard Regan Schenck to graduation
“She was there for five years,” Beasley said, “and I think they need someone, an older player, to kind of fill her role.”
NAU is coached by Loree Payne, a Havre native. Beasley said she already has a strong connection with Payne.
“It wasn’t really a ‘want’ at my next school. It was more of a ‘need,’” Beasley said. “I need that relationship with my head coach.”
That started on her visit to the Flagstaff campus.
“It was really what-you-see-is-what-you-get, and you could feel that on the visit just how comfortable the players were in front of the coaches and the coaches were comfortable in front of each other,” Beasley said. “You got that feel of everyone’s themselves. They weren’t really putting on faces or anything like that.”
NAU, Sacramento State and Montana State all shared the Big Sky’s regular season title. Based on tiebreakers, the Lumberjacks were the top seed in the conference tournament while the Bobcats were No. 2 and the Hornets were third. Sacramento State ended up winning the Big Sky Tournament by beating NAU in the championship game, sending the Lumberjacks to the WNIT, where they lost to New Mexico in the first round. NAU finished 21-14 overall.
In two games against NAU last season — both losses for MSU — Beasley averaged nine points and 4.5 rebounds. By staying in the Big Sky, she will now play against Montana State at least twice next season.
“I’m excited for it,” Beasley said. “I have nothing but love for the fans here, and honestly I think it will be cool to play in front of them and kind of play to my potential because I feel like they didn’t really get to see how I can impact the game.”
Battle and Gazelas could not immediately be reached for comment about their decisions.
In his initial announcement that he had entered the portal, Battle said he would consider returning to Montana State. But after averaging 17.7 points last season, he was arguably one of the better and highly recruited transfer players available.
It was reported in mid-April that Battle heard from UCLA, Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama and Wake Forest, among other high-major schools interested in his services.
Battle also reportedly received interest from Utah State — the school that hired former MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle — and Kansas State — which defeated the Bobcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this past season despite Battle’s 27 points.
At West Virginia, Battle will play for a Mountaineers team that went 19-15 this past season with a 7-11 mark in the Big 12. WVU was a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost by two points to Maryland in the first round. The Mountaineers have been coached by Basketball Hall of Famer and WVU graduate Bob Huggins since 2007 and have reached the NCAA Tournament 11 times with him leading the program.
Gazelas played in 30 of MSU’s 35 games this past season, averaging 9.6 minutes per game. Gazelas will continue his career at Prairie View A&M, located in Prairie View, Texas, just northwest of Houston and about an hour away from his hometown of Humble.
The Panthers play in the Division I Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). They went 13-17 overall (9-10 in conference) this past season, which included a five-point loss to Montana and an 11-point win over Washington State.
Gazelas was the first of many men’s players at MSU to enter the transfer portal, doing so just four days after the season ended in the NCAA Tournament. Battle and Alex Germer (College of Idaho) are the only players so far to find new programs.
Still in the portal but without new schools as of Wednesday afternoon are Great Osobor, Robert Ford III and Darius Brown II. Like Battle, Brown said he would consider a return to the Bobcats, but he did take official visits to Richmond, Minnesota and Utah State in the last week.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.