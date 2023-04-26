Let the news come to you

A trio of outgoing Montana State basketball transfers have recently announced their commitments to other programs.

On Wednesday, RaeQuan Battle — an All-Big Sky First Team selection this past season — revealed on Instagram that he will continue his career at West Virginia of the Big 12 Conference. On Tuesday of last week, Nick Gazelas announced his commitment to Prairie View A&M in Texas. And on Thursday last week, Grace Beasley announced she was headed to Northern Arizona.

Beasley called her recruiting process “pretty successful” and said she decided on NAU over Grand Canyon University.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

