Danny Sprinkle’s new contract extension as head coach of the Montana State men’s basketball team comes with an annual salary increase of more than $18,000.
According to the terms of the contract, obtained Monday by the Chronicle, Sprinkle will be owed $185,711 in base salary through the life of the deal.
Because Montana State can only offer contracts with a maximum length of four years, Sprinkle’s contract is not tacked on to the four-year extension he signed last April. Instead, it renews the four-year window of Sprinke’s contract. Sprinkle is now under contract through the 2025-26 season. The base salary dictated in his extension signed last year was $167,280 per season.
Sprinkle has led his alma mater to a winning record in each of his three seasons as head coach. That success was most evident this year, as the Bobcats won the Big Sky Conference regular season and tournament championships and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Sprinkle’s freshman season in 1995-96. He is 56-33 in his time as head coach, including a 27-8 mark this year when he earned Big Sky Coach of the Year.
"Coach Sprinkle has proven to be the perfect coach to lead the Bobcat men's basketball program and his accomplishments speak for themselves," Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello said in a news release on Monday. "I am proud of the culture of academic and athletic success he has created in a short period of time with quality student-athletes and assistant coaches. He has set a new standard for the men's basketball program and I am excited for the next four years with him as our leader."
The signing of Sprinkle’s extension comes after weeks of the coach’s name being among those mentioned as a possibility to fill a vacant head coaching position at the University of San Diego. Sprinkle has strong ties to Southern California, where he spent the better part of two decades as an assistant before being named MSU’s head coach in April 2019.
Montana State tweeted on April 4 that Sprinkle and the university had reached an agreement on an extension. Three days later, USD announced it had hired former UCLA and St. John’s coach Steve Lavin, who had been working as an analyst for Fox for the past seven years.
Costello and MSU President Waded Cruzado signed the contract on April 2 and 5, respectively. Sprinkle signed officially on Saturday.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to build on what we've put together in three years here,” Sprinkle said in the MSU release. “The energy around our program with our fan base and community is at an all-time high.
"I really like the guys that we have coming back. They've learned from some great seniors that have built the foundation. Now it's up to them to continue building on it. I'm really excited to be here in Bozeman with the staff and committed to continuing our success."
Retention figures
Per the terms of Sprinkle’s contract signed last April, the coach is due a retention incentive of $25,000 for remaining with the program through July 1 of this year. That incentive increased by $5,000 for each of the next three subsequent years on the contract, maxing out at $40,000.
Sprinkle’s new contract stipulates that retention incentive will be $50,000 for each year of the deal. That amount is to be paid on July 1 each year.
Sprinkle’s previous contract also stipulated that if he were to leave MSU and take employment at another school, he — or, as is sometimes the case, a new employer — would have to pay Montana State two years of base salary. That figure would have amounted to $334,560.
Sprinkle’s latest contract, however, dictates that the coach (or his next school) would have to pay MSU $250,000 or the prorated portion of Sprinkle’s base salary and benefits remaining on the deal, whichever figure is lower. In the event MSU terminates the contract, it would have to pay Sprinkle according to the same terms.
Bonus checks
An evaluation of the academic- and performance-based bonuses in Sprinkle’s previous contract show it’s possible the coach received nearly $300,000 in total pay. It’s possible he earned more than that as well based on other incentives.
Sprinkle’s new contract has plenty of opportunities for him to earn money on top of his base salary, though some of the thresholds for meeting those bonuses are different. The monetary values of certain bonuses have also changed.
Regarding the academic performance of his players, Sprinkle will earn $2,000 for every semester the team’s GPA averages 2.90 or higher. The lowest GPA threshold on his last extension was 2.80 or higher. Sprinkle’s bonus increases if the average team GPA is 3.00-3.09 ($3,000) or 3.10 and above ($4,000). His assistants also earn bonuses ranging from $500-$1,000 each depending on the level of academic success, a new feature in Sprinkle’s contract.
The minimum Academic Progress Report needed for the men’s basketball program for Sprinkle to get a bonus remains unchanged at 950, though the value of the achievement drops from $10,000 to $2,500. The assistant coaches would receive $500 each if the figure reaches 950. (According to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport’s evaluation of all 2022 men’s and women’s programs that advanced to the NCAA Tournament, Montana State’s APR figure was 942.) The new contract also stipulates that Sprinkle and his assistants will continue to receive this bonus each year even if the APR measure is eliminated by the NCAA during the tenure of the deal.
If the men’s program maintains a graduation success rate that is equal to or higher than the overall figure for Division I men’s basketball, Sprinkle receives $5,000 (unchanged) while his assistants would each receive $1,000 (new).
If MSU sells 1,600 more tickets than the previous year during the life of the contract, Sprinkle would earn $2,500. Sprinkle earns $1,000 more for every hundred more tickets sold each year, maxing at 2,200 tickets. His previous deal allowed for a $2,500 bonus just if tickets sold increased from the previous year.
Sprinkle will earn an extra $30,000 each year that he promotes or participates in fundraising or social activities, booster functions, public speaking engagements and ticket sales campaigns. His previous contract had a similar bonus for $20,000 each year.
Sprinkle will still earn bonuses if he is recognized as the Big Sky’s coach or co-coach of the year ($5,000) or if the team finishes the regular season as conference champions or co-champions ($5,000), but the monetary value attached to the accomplishments is lower than his last contract. The value of a bonus for winning the conference tournament or being selected to the NCAA Tournament is listed as $15,000, which is $5,000 more than his last contract.
Sprinkle’s assistants also earn bonuses if the team wins the regular season championship ($2,500 each) or makes the NCAA Tournament ($5,000).
If Montana State were to be selected for the National Invitation Tournament, Sprinkle would receive $5,000 and his assistants would receive $2,500. He and his staff would receive extra money for every win in the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.
Although Sprinkle had a stipulation in his last contract designating a bonus for a certain number of wins, that sort of clause does not appear in his new deal.
New to Sprinkle’s contract, however, is a clause stipulating the coach will earn a bonus if he generates revenue from guarantee games, which are defined in the contract as “games scheduled against Division I opponents for which MSU is paid a fee.” The first $85,000 in revenue from such games will go to Sprinkle, and the next $45,000 generated will be distributed to assistants in a way determined by Sprinkle and Costello. The next $80,000 in revenue will go to Sprinkle as another bonus. Any remaining revenue will be retained by the athletics department.
Odds and ends
Similar to his previous contract, Sprinkle is entitled to a “courtesy automobile” for business and personal use. New to the contract this year, though, is a clause granting a monthly vehicle stipend of $500 if a courtesy automobile is not provided.
Sprinkle’s last contract stated he would be paid a combined $50,000 for television and radio show appearances arranged by the university. The latest contract says Sprinkle is still expected to appear on such programs, but the amount he will be paid will be determined by him, Costello and the broadcaster.
Sprinkle is also “expected” to participate in a weekly media lunch, a weekly coach’s show and pre- and post-game shows and other media events.