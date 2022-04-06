In his third year as head coach of his alma mater, Danny Sprinkle led the Montana State men’s basketball team to a 27-8 record, Big Sky regular season and tournament championships and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
He was rewarded for his success with a four-year extension to his contract, the university announced Wednesday morning on Twitter.
Sprinkle signed a four-year extension last April as well, so the new one should run through the 2028-29 season. He also received a pay raise at the time of his last extension. As of late Wednesday afternoon, more complete details of the new extension had not been released.
Sprinkle’s extension signed last year included a clause saying the coach could negotiate an extension after each year of the deal.
His name was one of several mentioned in the last month as a possibility to fill the head coaching position at the University of San Diego, as reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Sprinkle has deep ties to Southern California. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Cal State Northridge in 2000. Except for a two-year stint as an assistant at Montana State from 2006-08, Sprinkle was an assistant coach at CSUN from 2001-13. From 2013-19, he was an assistant at Cal State Fullerton. The next year, he got the head coaching position back at MSU.
Per the terms of his contract extension last April, if Sprinkle were to have voluntarily left MSU for another coaching position within the first two years of the deal, he — or, as is sometimes the case, a new employer — would have to pay MSU two years of base salary, which would amount to $334,560.
Instead, by sticking around, Sprinkle is entitled to $25,000 as a retention incentive, per the terms of last April’s extension.
Further, Sprinkle’s team this season met the criteria for him to earn several performance-based incentives, according to last April’s contract.
He earned $7,500 for being named the Big Sky Coach of the Year and another $7,500 because the team won the conference championship. (Because of Sprinkle’s coach of the year award, each of his assistants also received an extra $500, per the contract’s terms.) Sprinkle earned another $10,000 for earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament and an extra $10,000 because the team won between 24-28 games.
Added to his $167,280 in base salary and the $25,000 retention incentive, Sprinkle earned at least $227,280. It’s also likely Sprinkle upheld his commitments to participate in TV and radio coaches shows and other media events (where he would be compensated $25,000 for each medium, totaling $50,000) and made the requisite number of appearances at fundraising, social or booster events or public speaking engagements, which would net him another $20,000.
If he did meet all the requirements for those incentives, that puts his estimated pay for the year at $297,280. And all of that is before taking into consideration that Sprinkle would also receive extra compensation based on ticket sales and his team’s performance in the classroom.
This story will be updated.