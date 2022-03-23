Montana State men’s basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle was announced on Monday as a finalist for the 2022 Hugh Durham award.
The Hugh Durham award, presented annually to the top Division I mid-major coach in college basketball, is named after a coach who built winning programs at three different universities. Durham served as the head coach at Florida State (1966-78), Georgia (1978-95) and Jacksonville (1997-2005), leaving each school as the program’s most winningest coach.
Sprinkle was the 2022 Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year for the program’s exploits during the regular season. The Bobcats continued their success into the Big Sky Tournament, where the program claimed its first tournament title since 1996. MSU went on to appear in its first NCAA Tournament in 26 years. The Bobcats fell to current Sweet 16 participant Texas Tech in the First Round in San Diego on March 18.
The Helena native led his alma mater to its winningest season in 93 years. The Bobcats’ 27 victories were the most registered by the program since the Golden Bobcats era in the late 1920s. Sprinkle’s 56-33 mark as head coach within his third season at the helm of the program is the best since Schubert Dyche won 66 contests in a span from 1928-31. His .629 winning percentage is the second best for a Bobcat coach with over 40 victories, trailing only Ott Romney’s .829 mark he accumulated over six seasons in the 1920s.
Coaches of teams in the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast. The recipient of of the 2021 award will be announced on April 1.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.