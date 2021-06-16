One by one, Xavier Bishop, Abdul Mohamed and Amin Adamu all made their announcements.
Their declarations on social media of their intent to return to Montana State for a final year all came on June 7 and with the same message of “Run it back.” Despite the appearance of a coordinated message, the players were not necessarily coming back because the others were.
“We talked about it a lot. We felt like we let an opportunity slip last year,” Bishop said. “I feel like we could do something special. It definitely wasn’t a package deal, but I’m sure one of us coming back made the decision for the next one to come back a lot easier.”
The NCAA granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting portions of the last two years. Bishop and Adamu were selected to the all-Big Sky second and third teams, respectively, last season.
Bishop and Mohamed are back on campus this week, along with the bulk of the rest of the roster. Their excitement to be back in Worthington Arena was evident.
Adamu and teammate Jubrile Belo are still both back at home in London on an extended summer break Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle encouraged them to take because of the few opportunities to return there over the past couple of years.
But while helping out with a youth basketball camp this week, Mohamed and Bishop reflected on their decisions to return to school.
“That run in the Big Sky tournament kind of set my mind, like, ‘I want to come back and play with the same group of guys, the same coaching staff,’” Mohamed said. “Just seeing the success that we had and having the option to come back, I just decided it was the best decision possible for my career.”
“We had hurt feelings after that game,” Bishop said. “We felt like we, not necessarily laid an egg, but we didn’t play to the standard we wanted to. ... We feel like we have a lot to prove.”
The concept of loyalty also came up several times for both of the players, who both transferred to MSU within the last two years.
“Coach Sprinkle trusted me and gave me a chance,” Mohamed said. “I owe it all to him. … I didn’t want to explore anywhere else.”
Bishop added: “(Sprinkle) took a chance on me, allowed me to redshirt and get better, and I feel like we owe that to him to come back and give him a championship.”
The trio of returning players will not count against MSU’s scholarship limit. The program did have to find the money to pay for various expenses associated with keeping them in school. That’s where the 6th Man Club stepped in, along with various other contributors.
“A lot of stuff we do, we wouldn’t be able to do without the 6th Man Club,” Bishop said. “They don’t have to do what they do. They’re sacrificing their money, their time and coming to support us, and we’re extremely thankful for what they do.”
Both Bishop and Mohamed said they made their decisions pretty easily. They considered the team to have some “unfinished business,” as Mohamed put it.
They’re both confident the team’s additions via the transfer portal and recruiting will be enough to help take the team to the next level.
But the players also noted how comfortable they feel on campus and with the team. They didn’t want to give up that environment just yet.
“It’s home here,” said Bishop, who is originally from Illinois. “It’s definitely different from being back home, but we love it here. Bozeman supports us, and Montana State is a great university, so it’s a lot of fun here. We’re just happy to be back.”
Devin Kirby, the team’s fourth senior from last season, graduated and is currently exploring professional opportunities or coaching options, Sprinkle said.
Retaining the three other seniors, Sprinkle added, allows MSU to keep up with the rest of the Big Sky.
“Every team in our league has gotten better,” he said, referring to recruiting classes and transfer portal additions. “Everybody’s excited like we are. I think the league is going to be as good as it’s been in a long time.”
