Abdul Mohamed started focusing on basketball a little later in life than most players — not until he was entering his junior year of high school in Canada.
Less than a decade later, and after an extensive collegiate tour in the United States, Mohamed is beginning a professional career. He concluded his two-year stint with Montana State at the NCAA Tournament in March and was announced last week as one of the newest members of the Montreal Alliance, an expansion team in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.
The CEBL was founded in 2017 and began play in 2019. It currently consists of 10 teams that will play a 20-game schedule, which starts in May and ends in August. The opportunity to play in Montreal for the summer can serve as a bridge of sorts to Mohamed playing in a different professional league, perhaps overseas, in the fall.
“I’m just excited about getting there, working with that group of guys and getting to play so fast again,” Mohamed said. “Because usually guys who want to play professionally have to wait until September to get going, so it’s just another opportunity for me to stay in shape, work on my craft and ultimately win again.”
Mohamed was born in Nairobi, Kenya, but moved with his family to Canada when he was about 2 years old. He grew up in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, on the outskirts of Toronto and eventually moved to Ottawa later in high school. He played at a prep school in Thetford Mines, Quebec, for his final year before heading to the U.S.
Mohamed had stops at Gillette College in Wyoming (2016-18) and then North Texas (2018-20) before arriving at Montana State. He redshirted one season at UNT and was granted a second season of eligibility at MSU because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a long six years of collegiate basketball, but all of his travels have led him to this point.
“I feel like the best thing about it is the journey I’ve been on,” Mohamed said. “When I got to junior college, I had a vision of playing Division I basketball, and when I got to Division I basketball I had a vision of going to March Madness, so I feel like everything was manifesting itself.
“I’m not saying I’ve seen this coming, but at the same time I always had a vision for doing it and wanting to do it.”
With help from MSU assistant coach Chris Haslam — a former European player for 13 years — and from a longtime mentor in Canada who Mohamed calls Coach Ebrahim, Mohamed hired an agent to help him find a spot in the CEBL.
Mohamed likened that process to being recruited again because it involved listening to pitches and trying to determine who could be his biggest advocate.
“You want to build a relationship with this person. You want to hear how they’re going to do their best to help you get the best opportunities possible,” Mohamed said. “At the same time you have to take care of business on the floor. … You have to perform just like you did, and this is just another opportunity to play against professionals and play on another platform. After that, hopefully just signing with another team for their season, wherever the best opportunity may be.”
For this summer anyway, his best opportunity comes in the CEBL — a league that was initially established as an alternative to the National Basketball League of Canada, which began play in 2011. The CEBL has a unique twist in that it utilizes the Elam Ending, a format of the game that implements a target score for teams to reach instead of simply playing four quarters.
The thinking behind that format is that it gives leading teams less motivation to stall and losing teams an alternative to intentionally fouling to preserve the clock.
“It kind of makes it more appealing on the defensive end,” Mohamed said, “knowing that you have to get some stops knowing that there’s a certain number (to reach), so you really have to buckle in.”
Once he arrives in Montreal, Mohamed will be teammates again with point guard Alain Louis, who he played with in prep school.
Mohamed is certainly well prepared to take this next step in his career. The 6-foot-7 forward/guard scored 434 points in his time at MSU, notching a career high of 25 points this past season in a win against Portland on Nov. 26. He exhibited a solid all-around game, finishing with 371 career rebounds, 83 assists, 18 blocks and 44 steals. As a Bobcat, Mohamed shot 45.5% overall from the field and 41.5% on 3-pointers.
Early on this past season, MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle called Mohamed “arguably our best player” because of his ability to impact the game in all sorts of different ways.
“It is his frame (that helps him succeed), but more than anything it’s his heart,” Sprinkle said in November. “He just plays hard. He plays harder than any of our guys. He plays harder than the team he’s playing against.”
Mohamed’s efforts played a large part in the Bobcats going 27-8 this past season and reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 1995-96 season. In the six weeks since the season has ended, Mohamed said he and his teammates have reflected on their accomplishment with great pride, especially considering the team made the Big Sky Conference championship game the year before and didn’t win. To have made it back to that point and won is something he will forever cherish.
“It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said. “I bet everybody on this team — coaching staff, players, the community — will remember it for a while. The talks are all about, like, ‘Man we really did it,’ and how things are going to be different. … It’s something that I’ll never forget and something that’s going to be close to my heart for the rest of my life.”