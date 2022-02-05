Weber State’s Aloma Solovi raced up the floor as the clock ticked under seven seconds.
Montana State guard Darian White had just split a pair of free throws, and the Bobcats clung to a three-point lead.
MSU chose not to foul, electing to play out the defensive possession against the Wildcats who had hit only 4 of 12 3-pointers so far. Solovi settled on the left wing and let fly what would have been the tying shot. White managed to get a fingertip on the ball, though, sending it into a harmless flutter nowhere near the basket.
The play preserved a 74-71 win Saturday at Worthington Arena — a narrow series of events to save a tight game.
“Every coach has a different philosophy, and we have not done that yet,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said of not fouling. “It’s always a thought process, but you’ve got to do it at the right time. We kind of liked the idea of taking more time off the clock, to be quite honest.”
The win was MSU’s seventh in a row and pushed the team’s record to 14-8 with a 9-2 Big Sky mark. The Bobcats are now 12-1 at home this season, with the only loss coming to nationally ranked BYU, and tied atop the league standings with Southern Utah (13-7, 9-2).
The win was hard to come by, however.
The Bobcats had just two field goals in the final nine minutes of the fourth quarter, but they were big ones. A Taylor Janssen 3-pointer gave MSU a brief lead at 62-59 with 2:55 to play, and White hit a layup with 54 seconds left for a five-point lead.
MSU stayed alive thanks to a 16-of-22 showing at the foul line in the fourth quarter, helping to keep the Wildcats (8-14, 4-9) at bay. The Bobcats finished 21 of 27 at the line for the game, with all attempts coming in the second half. Weber was 23 of 34.
“We just didn’t keep them off the foul line all night,” Binford said. “Our defense struggled to guard them and keep them out of the paint.”
MSU’s shooting — just 4 of 12 in the fourth — was a problem all game. The Bobcats shot 24 of 72 (33.3%), but they had 27 more field goal attempts than Weber thanks in large part to 25 offensive rebounds. They earned so many more extra possessions — and earned 21 second-chance points overall — but never quite fully pulled away.
Still, MSU won the rebounding battle 46-35. The Bobcats entered as the best offensive rebounding team in the league (268 through 21 games), while the Wildcats were the best defensive rebounding team (591 in 21 games). Ultimately, Montana State won the battle of competing strengths.
“It was a really big emphasis for us, especially every game, but this game in particular because we knew they were so good at rebounding, that everybody has to crash on every shot,” Janssen said. “We got so many offensive rebounds that it kept the momentum going and we got more energy … even if the shots weren’t falling right away.”
Janssen finished with a career highs of 15 points and nine rebounds (four offensive) off the bench. Also off the bench, Lexi Deden scored 10 and Madison Jackson added nine.
“That makes us such a dynamic team and our team that much more special,” White said, “because we have a bench that’s able to come and do what our starters do. We can always count on our teammates on the bench to come in and create what we’re doing or more than what we’re doing.”
White finished with a team-high 19 points to go with four steals, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Kola Bad Bear tallied 10 points and five boards. Katelynn Limardo had seven points, and Leia Beattie scored four and had five offensive rebounds.
Weber State was led by 22 points and eight boards from Daryn Hickok and 18 points and eight rebounds from Jadyn Matthews. Those two combined for the last six Weber points in the final 32 seconds, but MSU’s free throws kept the team ahead.
MSU opened the game shooting 3 of 13 but with seven offensive rebounds in the first five minutes. Weber State held an 8-6 advantage before the Bobcats closed on an 8-2 run to take a 14-10 lead after one. The Wildcats went scoreless for the last 5:40 of the quarter, allowing MSU to take its lead.
A Hickok layup gave Weber a brief one-point lead in the second quarter before a 7-0 run by Deden and Jackson put MSU back ahead. The Bobcats led 29-26 at the break.
MSU has a busy upcoming week with three games on the road, starting Monday at Idaho and continuing Thursday at Portland State and Saturday at Northern Arizona. To keep its spot atop the conference, White said the Bobcats have to be mindful of what has led to this recent run of success.
“To keep playing defense the way that we’ve been,” she said. “Execute our scouting report, to have each other’s back all the time, whether shots are falling or not. Get stops and offense will eventually come.”