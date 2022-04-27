Two of Montana State’s outgoing men’s basketball transfers have recently found new schools.
Kellen Tynes, a 6-foot-3 backup point guard for MSU, announced through his Twitter account on Sunday he will transfer to the University of Maine. Borja Fernandez, a 6-foot-7 reserve forward, was introduced last Friday as an addition at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Tynes played in all 35 games for the Bobcats last season. He joins a Black Bears program that went 6-23 last year with a 3-15 record in the Division I America East Conference. Maine introduced former Black Bears player Chris Markwood as head coach on March 21.
The University of Maine is located in Orono, Maine, located about 85 miles northeast of the capital city of Augusta. Prior to joining MSU, Tynes attended Rothesay Netherwood School in the Canadian province of New Brunswick, which borders Maine. His hometown is listed as Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, a province that borders New Brunswick. Once Tynes makes it to campus, his hometown is about a seven-hour drive away.
In his tweet announcing his commitment, Tynes simply wrote "Closer to home" with a blue heart emoji.
Fernandez played in just nine games for MSU last season. He joins a Panthers team that went 14-14 in 2021-22, including a 9-11 record in the Division II Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Kentucky Wesleyan is located in Owensboro, Kentucky, just across the Ohio River from Indiana.
MSU’s three other transfers — Jasper Reinalda, Isaac Spears and Mareng Gatkuoth — have yet to commit to a new program.
