Jubrile Belo was just settling in. He felt ready. After a sudden halt to last season in the spring and a trying offseason that forced him to be adaptable, Belo was prepared for a breakout year.
Two weeks before the season started, he had to quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols. Out of nowhere, his progress was cut off. He couldn’t practice with his Montana State teammates.
“It was so annoying because I had my groove. I was ready for the season,” Belo said, “but then we just kept having to quarantine. It was just messing me up really.”
After being named to the Big Sky’s preseason all-conference team, Belo’s potential breakout was paused. The junior center spent the nonconference portion of the season getting back into shape. Five games in, Belo wants to become a more dominant rebounder and a better finisher at the rim.
Montana State’s original games this week against Southern Utah were canceled because of a COVID-19 case in the Thunderbirds’ program. As a result, MSU (2-3) scheduled Montana Western at 2 p.m. Friday.
Belo has put up similar numbers through five games compared to a year ago. He’s averaging 11.8 points, six rebounds and 25.6 minutes per game. Last year, Belo averaged 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in 26.2 minutes.
The difference is Belo spent the beginning of last season adjusting to Division I after transferring from Lamar Community College. His production trended up at the end of the year.
MSU planned for Belo's role in the offense to expand. His shots per game has barely changed, from 7.2 to 7.4, but his field goal percentage has dropped from 61.2% to 45.9%.
“I feel like I just need to just sharpen up, really,” Belo told the Chronicle.
Belo scored 20 points against Yellowstone Christian of the National Christian College Athletic Association. In four games against Division I opponents, he’s scored in double figures once.
Even when Belo scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to open the season at UNLV, Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said Belo played “average” for what he’s capable of.
When Belo scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds at Pacific, Sprinkle called his play “sloppy.” Sprinkle said he wasn’t strong with the ball and “should have” scored six or eight more points.
At Portland on Dec. 22, Belo went 3 for 11 from the field. He finished with nine points and five boards.
“He's still got to get into game shape. He's getting a little bit closer every day,” Sprinkle said. “We know teams are going to start double teaming him. They're going to be physical with him. He's just got to adjust to it, which he will.”
Sprinkle said Belo has been “one of the main guys” who has missed significant practice time this season, often due to coronavirus contact tracing. He returned to practice just six days before the season opener, Sprinkle said.
Forwards and centers, the coach added, take longer to work on their conditioning. Sprinkle believes Belo’s production will increase when he’s more capable of dunking with power and finishing through contact, like he did so often a year ago.
“It's not that complicated,” Belo said. “Just get in the gym, really. Eventually it will fall.”
Regardless of the challenges Belo has worked through, the Bobcats have continued feeding him the ball. In November, senior center Devin Kirby called Belo “a beast” and said the preseason recognition was well-deserved.
While Belo and Sprinkle feel there’s room for better play, Belo's presence alone makes a difference, senior guard Amin Adamu said.
“He's a big key to our offense,” Adamu said. “And just by feeding him the ball, (it) creates more opportunity for other guys once the ball is in the post.”
This summer and fall, Belo worked on parts of his game to help him become a more complete player. He practiced facing up to the basket, shooting from the perimeter and making quicker, better decisions.
Sprinkle complimented Belo for taking quality shots. Belo remains a pivotal part of the offense because of how he commands defensive attention and makes plays inside.
So the Bobcats believe it won’t be long until Belo reemerges as the dominant player he could be.
