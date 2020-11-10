Montana State junior Jubrile Belo was named to the Big Sky preseason all-conference team, the league announced on Tuesday.
Belo earned Big Sky third-team honors following his debut season at Montana State during the 2019-20 campaign. The London, England, native played and started in all 31 games as a sophomore. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game en route to earning the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year award. Belo was just the second Bobcat to claim the honor.
The Bobcat forward led the team in rebounding and blocks (37), while he finished second on the team in scoring. Belo ended the season with three straight double-double efforts and was the final Big Sky player of the week recipient.
He finished his first year at the Division I level by shooting 61.2% from the field. Belo was third in the Big Sky in free throws made (132) and attempted (186) and was among the top 80 players in D-I basketball in each category.
“Jubrile kind of burst onto the scene and was so successful teams had to start game planning him,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “How he learned from that and got better throughout the season, you don’t see that a lot from sophomores. Now he knows what to expect, and I think the sky is the limit for him because of his learning curve.”
Six players were selected to the preseason all-Big Sky team. Eastern Washington’s Jacob Davison and Kim Aiken, Jr. were selected with Davison claiming preseason MVP. Montana’s Michael Steadman, Southern Utah’s John Knight III and Idaho State’s Malik Porter also made the preseason team.
