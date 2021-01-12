Amin Adamu caught a pass on the wing, just beyond the 3-point line. He was open and could have shot a 3. Instead, he drove to the basket.
Rather than attacking the rim at full speed, he backed his defender down. Then he spun around and converted the jumper.
Just 12 minutes into Montana State’s
game Thursday at Northern Colorado, it was a seemingly forgettable play. It put the Bobcats up by five in a game that featured multiple second-half lead changes.
But it also symbolized Adamu’s growth from a year ago. MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle and teammates have lauded Adamu for how he played less rushed and more under control. It’s resulted in Adamu’s emergence as a vital part of the Bobcats’ offense.
“I feel a lot (more) comfortable,” Adamu said. “I know what’s what. I know who’s who.”
After transferring from Casper College, a junior college, Adamu spent last season acclimating to Division I. He started 28 games and averaged 11.7 points, but he also committed 2.9 turnovers per game. Adamu relied on his athleticism and often played erratic.
He spent the offseason evaluating himself by studying film. He already had the framework to be a successful player. To turn his game up a notch, he had to clean up mistakes he made because he was too frantic.
Eight games into Adamu’s senior season, he’s proven to do just that.
“He’s grown more on and off the floor than maybe any player I’ve coached in a year span,” Sprinkle said. “His maturity levels really improved. How serious he takes academics, how serious he takes scouting reports, all that is kind of on a different level right now.”
Montana State guard Amin Adamu dunks on Montana Western during a game on Jan. 1 at Worthington Arena.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Consistently throughout last season, Adamu would sprint to the rim even if there were defenders in his way. His raw physical ability made him a threat to score. But his lack of awareness also led to turnovers. That was the part of his game he and his coaches thought needed to be tweaked.
This year, Adamu is second on the Bobcats (5-3, 2-0 Big Sky) with 17 points per game and second on the team with 2.3 assists per game. He’s also committed less turnovers, down to 1.7 per game.
On Saturday, Adamu scored a career-high 36 points, showing off how he could score: at the rim, from midrange and once behind the 3-point arc. He scored MSU’s final five points in the
76-74 overtime win against Northern Colorado.
The statistical differences from a year ago aren’t a ton, but in close conference games, those are the margins that can make the difference.
“I used to rush things when I was on the floor when I could slow things down and just get guys the open shot and make a play better,” Adamu said. “I’ve paid attention to slowing my game down a lot. I know I can force a lot of turnovers just by rushing myself when it’s not the right time to do so.”
Since Adamu chose to transfer to MSU in May 2019, his combination of quickness and explosiveness gave him a chance at immediate playing time. But there was room to raise his performance.
He studied film to see how he could better expose opposing defenses. He practiced his jump shot so he could space the floor better. He watched how defenders often sagged off of him, anticipating the drive to the basket.
Adamu recognized if he slowed down, passed better and diversified his moves, he’d be much better off. He’s now making smarter plays more regularly.
“I can see he knows how to read the defense and everything is easier for him,” MSU junior center Jubrile Belo said. “That’s what comes with having a year under your belt to get used to playing at this level.”
Montana State guard Amin Adamu shoots a floater against Montana Western on Jan. 1 at Worthington Arena.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
After making 6 of 30 (20%) 3-pointers last year, Adamu has made 6 of 14 (42.9%) this season. Though it’s a small sample size, it’s another tangible reflection of better shot selection and ultimately better decision making.
“I feel like I still have a lot to work on this whole season. I know I’m not perfect,” Adamu said. “But in terms of slow progress, I feel like I made a bit of progress.”
On Saturday, Adamu scored 11 of the team’s first 13 points to open the second half. Since Northern Colorado took away MSU’s shooters, Adamu capitalized by shimmying to the basket, accelerating past defenders or pulling up for jump shots.
He played 40 minutes, shot 13 of 23 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. In the most crucial of moments, with the game on the line, Adamu was as poised as ever.
“He’s done a really good job playing under control,” Sprinkle said. “And we’re going to need that coming down the stretch.”
