March Madness will include Montana State.
After their respective Big Sky Conference Championship game wins last week in Boise, Idaho, the players on the Bobcats men’s and women’s teams slowly began to fully grasp that notion.
The MSU women defeated Northern Arizona in Friday’s league title game, and the next night, the men defeated Northern Colorado. On Sunday, the women learned they are the No. 16 seed in the West Region and will face defending national champion Stanford at 8 p.m. Mountain Time Friday in Stanford, California. The men learned earlier in the day they will be the West Region’s No. 14 seed and face No. 3 seed Texas Tech at 11:45 a.m. Mountain Time Friday in San Diego.
Long before the bracket was revealed, though, MSU’s players stood on the court at Idaho Central Arena with their championship shirts and hats and snippets of net and thought about having qualified for college basketball’s crown jewel tournament.
“When you’re little you dream about this as a kid,” Nick Gazelas said. “Honestly it’s just a dream come true. I’m still trying to take it all in.”
Gazelas was far from the only player with that sentiment.
Ashley Van Sickle wore a wide smile but also took a serious tone when mentioning the women’s program playing in the memory of the 2019-20 team that didn’t get a chance to play in the Big Sky title game because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This moment means a lot. I started crying immediately,” she said. “We put in so much work. A lot of injuries, a lot of adversity. This one is for our 2020 class that couldn’t make it. And it feels so good. As soon as that confetti came down …”
She never finished her sentence. She screamed in excitement instead. There was, of course, a lot to celebrate and take in.
Ava Ranson is one of three Idaho natives on the MSU women’s roster. She and Darian White are both from Boise. Madison Jackson is from nearby Parma. One of the most enjoyable parts of Friday’s celebration was that it took place so close to home.
“Getting to do this in my hometown just made it even more special,” Ranson said. “It’s been one of my goals for a long time, but getting to do it in front of my family and friends just made it that much more special.”
In the women’s championship game, Ranson played 14 minutes and tied her season high of eight points, a tally that included a 3-pointer. She also had two assists and two steals.
“To see it all come together in the last game of the year was so important to me,” she said. “I’ve been a role player all year long, and I contribute where I can. To be able to contribute in such a huge game and help my team get that win was all I cared about.”
RaeQuan Battle transferred to MSU from a middling Washington program last summer in search of a team that fit him better and had better odds of winning. He felt at home almost right away, and a conference championship helped reaffirm his decision to join Montana State.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to make it to March Madness,” Battle said. “I landed in Bozeman and met some people and we became brothers quick. And now we’re in March Madness.”
Sitting in postgame interviews on Saturday night, Abdul Mohamed thought of how special it is to advance to this point in the season.
“As a kid, being from Canada, I used to watch YouTube videos of guys who went to March Madness and ‘One Shining Moment’ and stuff like that,” he said. “I was just taking it all in. I still can’t believe it. Right now I’m just dreaming, and I don’t want to wake up.”
Teammate Xavier Bishop continued that line of thinking.
“We were on this stage last year, and we didn’t complete the goal,” he said, referring to the men’s loss in the title game to Eastern Washington. “But Selection Sunday, it’s stuff you dream of as a kid. It’s like we’re living our dream. We’re blessed.”
Kola Bad Bear, as a Montana native, felt immense pride for helping to take the Bobcats to the NCAA Tournament.
“I really hope I can make all of Montana and my family back home proud with what I’m doing,” she said. “This is every kid’s dream. I know when I was a little girl I was watching everyone in March Madness and filling out the brackets. Now knowing our team is a part of that, it’s crazy.”