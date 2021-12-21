Montana State-Montana basketball doubleheader moved to Sunday, Jan. 9 By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State men's basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle beckons to a player during a game against North Dakota State on Dec. 7 at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State women's basketball head coach Tricia Binford claps after a score against MSU-Billings on Dec. 9 at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On account of the Montana State football team playing in the FCS championship game on Saturday, Jan. 8, the MSU-Montana women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader originally scheduled for that same day has been rescheduled.The games will now be played the next day, Sunday, Jan. 9 at Worthington Arena. The women will play at 1 p.m. and the men will play at 5 p.m.The change to the schedule was made because of the anticipated lack of athletics staff available on Saturday due to the football game. The Montana State women’s team will host Idaho on that preceding Thursday, Jan. 6, so the change allows for an extra day of rest or preparation before facing the Grizzlies. The Bobcat men’s team will also have an extra day after returning home from playing at Idaho on that Thursday.“Obviously it was a circumstance that wasn’t in our control,” men’s basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “We’re thankful for (UM) that they worked with us on it. It is a big deal. If their football team was doing the same, I know we’d do the same thing.”The change in the schedule at this point in the season needed to be approved by Montana and the Big Sky Conference. In addition to being among the easiest road trips to reschedule in the league based on the proximity of the schools, the teams’ respective schedules also made changing the schedule a possibility.All four teams involved have just one game the following week. The Montana women are at Southern Utah the next Thursday, Jan. 13, while the Montana men host SUU the same day. MSU’s women make the same road trip on that Saturday, Jan. 15, while the men host the Thunderbirds in Bozeman the same day.“With a single game I thought it was manageable to have some flexibility there,” MSU women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford said. “And also, who wouldn’t want to watch the football game? It’s an amazing opportunity for our athletic department, and we’re a piece of that, so I’m grateful we were able to make that work.”The basketball doubleheader on Jan. 9 will be broadcast on SWX Montana and ESPN+.Montana State’s football team will face North Dakota State at 10 a.m. Mountain Time on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas. The Bobcats are in search of their first national championship since 1984. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sport Football Doubleheader Msu Team Basketball Football Team Idaho Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you