The winning streak has reached 10 games, but it came down to nearly the final possession.
Montana State hung on Thursday for a 77-74 win at Worthington Arena against Portland State, a team that entered with four consecutive wins of its own.
It took a shot from RaeQuan Battle with 22 seconds left and a defensive stop from Abdul Mohamed to finally put the Vikings away for good.
Coupled with Eastern Washington’s 75-67 win over Weber State on Thursday, the Bobcats are now alone in first place in the Big Sky standings. They are 19-5 overall and 11-2 in the league.
“They’ve earned it just because we’re winning games,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “But we’ve got to clean some stuff up if we want to continue winning.”
The Bobcats went 12 of 20 at the foul line, turned the ball over 15 times and allowed 44 points in the paint.
No matter.
The win extended MSU’s winning streak to double digits. The Bobcats have not yet lost during the 2022 calendar year, but Portland State — after losing to MSU by 13 last month at home — gave Montana State its closest game since early December.
PSU’s Damion Squire hit a shot with 46 seconds left to tie the contest at 74. After an MSU timeout, Battle staggered from the left side to the high post and received a pass from Xavier Bishop. He elevated, leaned back and fired a shot that sliced through the net for what would be the winning bucket.
When the ball came to him, Battle initially looked to Jubrile Belo in the post, but a pass seemed risky. Moments before, Battle said, Belo had told him to flash into the high post.
“It wasn’t necessarily designed,” Battle said. “I felt comfortable there to take it.”
On the other end after a timeout, MSU’s Kellen Tynes tipped a pass out to about the half-court line. PSU’s Khalid Thomas retrieved the ball and then drove against Mohamed. He absorbed some contact and attempted a reverse layup but flipped the ball harmlessly over the rim.
“The ball kind of got to him and he tried to make a play down the stretch,” Mohamed said of Thomas. “I think I chested-up at the right angle, and he tried to scoop it underneath.”
Montana State was awarded the ball after it went out of bounds, and Amin Adamu hit one of two free throws with 2 seconds remaining for the final margin. Ian Burke’s long desperation 3-pointer for PSU clanged off the rim as time expired.
The 10 conference wins in a row is a school record, but none was more hard-earned or nearly squandered than the latest one.
Montana State had several scoreless stretches and at times had trouble even getting the ball up the floor. Mohamed credited Portland State’s active defense for getting the Bobcats as disoriented as they did.
Sprinkle agreed, saying the team was lackadaisical.
“That was our sloppiest game we’ve played,” he said. “We didn’t play great, I’m just being honest. We were very sloppy. … If you’re going to win at the highest level, we’ve got to clean some of that stuff up.”
Thomas and Squire each finished with 16 points for Portland State, but Ezekial Alley led the Vikings (8-14, 6-8) with 18 points.
Five Bobcats scored in double figures also, led by Mohamed’s 16. Fifteen of those came in the second half. He also had a team-high eight rebounds.
“The more I’m aggressive the more I help this team,” Mohamed said. “I’ve got to do that from the jump. I’ve got to do that for 40 minutes.”
Adamu had 11 points, Belo and Tyler Patterson each had 12 and Battle tallied 13.
Battle and Patterson led the scoring charge in the first half, going a combined 7 for 7 on 3-pointers. Battle hit three and Patterson had the other four. Their efforts helped MSU to a 40-33 lead at the break.
“I told (Patterson), ‘We’re from Washington, bro, we’re shooters,’” Battle said, laughing. “That was pretty great in the first half.”
Ultimately, it was their shooting in the first half, Mohamed’s scoring in the second and several timely plays that helped put the game away.
“We don’t win that game without them in the first half,” Sprinkle said of Battle and Patterson. “To be honest, we’re probably down 15 without those two. And then I thought in the second half Abdul was terrific, posting up and using his athleticism and length.”
MSU returns to action at noon Saturday against Northern Arizona at Worthington Arena.