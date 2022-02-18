Plays at the end of close basketball games often receive disproportionate weight. But it’s hard to look back at Montana State’s game at Eastern Washington on Thursday and not wonder if one or two calls would’ve changed the outcome.
MSU lost 88-86 in overtime to EWU on Thursday at Reese Court in Cheney, Washington. The Bobcats (20-6, 12-3 Big Sky), who remain atop the conference standings, saw their 11-game winning streak end in exciting, excruciating fashion.
Of the many takeaways from Thursday’s game, the biggest for MSU will likely center around the final 2 ½ minutes of regulation.
The Bobcats crawled back from a 22-11 deficit and built a 74-67 lead with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left. It was their second seven-point lead in as many minutes, so momentum seemed to be on their side.
But EWU (14-12, 8-7) chipped away, thanks in part to a stagnant MSU offense that featured two tough, end-of-shot-clock 3-pointers from Xavier Bishop in MSU’s final three possessions. Two free throws from EWU’s Rylan Bergersen tied the game up with 14.4 seconds remaining.
“They were really physical with us, and they were bodying us when we drove. We didn’t really handle the physicality well,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said in a phone interview with 406mtsports.com. “We can’t just settle for 3s. We’ve got to put pressure on teams and try to get that thing to the rim. If they collapse, kick out to shooters and our shooters have got to make the shots.”
Amin Adamu got a solid look at a layup on the next possession but missed, and the game went to overtime. Sprinkle thought Adamu got fouled on the play.
The Eagles built a pair of five-point leads in overtime but lost them thanks to the heroics of RaeQuan Battle.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore transfer from Washington drilled a deep 3 to cut the deficit to 84-82 with under a minute to go. On the next possession, EWU’s Linton Acliese scored the final two of his career-high 38 points to build the lead to four, and MSU’s chances looked slim. Battle answered with another NBA-range 3, and he was fouled on the play. He hit the ensuing free throw to tie it up at 86-86 with 22 seconds on the clock.
Battle switched on to Bergersen on the next possession, and he fell as Bergersen rose for a jumper, which went in with 4.3 seconds left. Sprinkle thought Bergersen pushed Battle to the floor and should’ve been called for an offensive foul.
“The referees … it is what it is,” Sprinkle said. “I’m not saying they did a bad job. I just thought there were some critical plays that I’ll be really interested to watch on film.”
MSU immediately inbounded the ball after Bergersen’s shot, and the clock hit zeroes after an EWU defender deflected a Kellen Tynes pass out of bounds. The referees reviewed it and put 0.3 seconds back on the clock, setting up another disputable play.
Sam Lecholat threw an inbounds pass to Adamu, who caught it under the basket and fired up a game-tying shot that rattled in as the clock expired. The refs ruled that Adamu didn’t get the shot off in time.
An ESPN+ replay, however, showed that Adamu released the layup before the clock expired. The clock appeared to start as soon as he caught the ball as well. None of that mattered because of an NCAA rule that prohibits a player from catching and shooting with 0.3 seconds or less (also known as the Trent Tucker Rule).
“In any period, when the game clock displays 10ths of seconds and play is to be resumed by a throw-in or a free throw when 3/10ths (.3) of a second or less remains on the game clock, a player may not gain control of the ball and attempt a try for a field goal,” the NCAA men’s rulebook reads. “Such player can only score a field goal by means of a tap of a pass or of a missed free throw.”
The play fell into a bit of a gray area. Did Adamu gain control of the ball? Did the clock operator start the clock a fraction of a second too late? Those are hard questions to answer even with a slow-motion replay.
Sprinkle mentioned the NCAA rule but didn’t comment further on the final play.
“Tough way to lose,” Sprinkle said. “I’m proud of them for fighting. It looked dire at times, and they just kept battling. We gave ourselves a chance to win the game.”
The disappointing ending spoiled another strong night from MSU’s Jubrile Belo. The 6-9 center from England led MSU with 19 points (7 of 10 from the field) and five assists to go with six rebounds. His first board of the night made him the first player in MSU history to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocks in a career.
The Bobcats got 16 points from both Adamu (8 of 15) and Battle (5 of 8 on field goals, 3 of 5 on 3s), and Bishop scored 13 points (3 of 14, 3 of 10). Adamu also grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
A win Thursday would’ve tied MSU’s record for longest winning streak, set in 1994-95, and it would’ve given the Bobcats a chance to break the mark on Saturday afternoon at Southern Utah.
“I could care less about streaks,” Sprinkle said. “As long as we have a three-game winning streak at the end of the season, that’s the only streak that matters.”