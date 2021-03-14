BOISE, Idaho — Montana State’s starters quietly watched the final seconds dissipate. Eastern Washington’s clamored.
MSU’s Xavier Bishop buried his face in a towel. Jubrile Belo and Amin Adamu stood behind their seats, their faces solemn and their demeanor indicative of a desire for a different outcome.
They fearlessly chased a Big Sky championship. They had persistently battled for two upset wins in the conference tournament. They were utterly close to the prize they pursued all season.
But as confetti and streamers fell onto the Idaho Central Arena floor, they were forced to take an up-close look at others bask in the honor they sought. No. 5-seeded Montana State’s postseason run met its end when No. 2 Eastern Washington claimed an ample lead and refused to surrender it in a 65-55 win in the Big Sky title game Saturday.
“I was proud of our guys, the way they fought back. That’s a game a lot of teams get beat by 35. Guys kept battling,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “It was too much to overcome.”
The Bobcats (13-10) were on the verge of winning their first conference title since Sprinkle was an MSU player in 1996. Despite consistent attempts at scraping back into the game in the second half, they’ll have to wait at least one more year to break that 25-year drought.
They never led against the Eagles, who raced out to a 20-3 run. This eight-minute stretch proved critical.
During that time, EWU’s Michael Meadows located Kim Aiken Jr. as he zoomed down the lane. He caught the following pass and methodically jumped up and threw down a two-handed dunk.
Meadows, who finished with 12 points and three assists, raised both hands up and down, as if prompting the crowd to elevate its noise. But Sprinkle could be heard in a tame arena from his team’s huddle. He threw a clipboard multiple times. MSU was allowing easy points, going against his established tenets.
“They were just a really good team all year,” Sprinkle said of Eastern Washington. “They were very deserving. Their big-time players made big-time plays today. They jumped us early.”
Passes from Bishop to Belo, which had been staples for MSU’s offense, were leading to turnovers. Eastern Washington was clogging up the lane, and the Bobcats missed several short contested jumpers.
The Bobcats hadn’t played their first two opponents of the Big Sky tournament, Idaho State and then Southern Utah, during the regular season because of COVID-19 protocols. MSU could easily incorporate new elements to its game plan and force those teams to adjust.
But the Bobcats were fully aware of Eastern Washington’s talent. They lost twice to the Eagles in their regular-season series, both by 16 points. The Eagles boasted five players who averaged double-digit points. MSU knew what it was up against.
Tanner Groves, who was named Big Sky tournament MVP, scored 14 points. His brother and fellow all-tournament team member Jacob Groves led the Eagles (16-7) with 15 points.
“They can score at all five positions,” Sprinkle said. “They’re tremendously skilled. They do a good job of looking for each other, and all it takes is one weak link defensively, and they’re going to find that weak link.”
The Eagles moved at a blistering pace. They rapidly moved and passed around the perimeter until they found open shots. EWU head coach Shantay Legans, even with his team leading by double digits, frantically shouted along the sideline. He wished for the Eagles to keep up their tempo.
While the Eagles made 40% of their shots, they only made 22% of their 3-pointers and totaled just nine assists.
“Unbelievable credit to Montana State. Everything they did was tough,” Legans said. “They stayed in the game the whole time. We got them by a large margin early, and I thought maybe we could coast to this one, but they didn’t let that happen.”
With less than a minute left in the first half, Belo threw down a putback dunk to slash the EWU lead to 35-22. MSU fans stood and cheered in an otherwise quiet arena, signifying a new energy and possible pivot point of the contest.
This lasted just nine seconds. Jack Perry drained a 3-pointer from the left wing to increase the Eagles lead.
The second half wasn’t enough for the Bobcats to earn the win they were seeking. But their unwillingness to give in illustrated the tenacity Sprinkle had boasted of throughout the week.
“It was the only thing we could do at that point,” Belo, who concluded with 12 points and 10 rebounds, said. “We didn’t want to completely give up on the game. We knew what was at stake.”
The Bobcats cut the lead to 10 when Nick Gazelas hit a 3-pointer on a fast break. Momentum was stifled, though, when Belo was called for a technical foul and another foul right after. This gave him four for the game, leading him to sit out.
Nonetheless, the Bobcats decreased the lead to single digits with 4:41 to go. Abdul Mohamed, who finished with a team-high 15 points, made a driving layup despite a foul, leading to a three-point play.
“We just talked about chipping away,” Mohamed said. “That’s what we do.”
The Bobcats often thwarted the Eagles offense, but they struggled scoring themselves. They finished shooting 35% from the field and 2 of 17 from 3-point range.
Still, the Bobcats somehow clawed back to keep hope alive.
“When we hit some really adverse times, they didn’t quit,” Sprinkle said. “That’s all I care about. That’s my job to teach them. … It was a championship team, and they kept fighting, which shows who they are.”
As Tanner Groves walked back to his bench with a 13-point lead and less than two minutes remaining, he waved his arms up and down. The Eagles reserves and fans roared as they inched closer to an NCAA Tournament berth.
Legans mentioned that when the Eagles lost in the Big Sky championship two years ago to Montana, he watched the postgame celebration. The Eagles, he said, were confident they should have a chance to win the conference again. Even when last season’s tournament was canceled, this belief never wavered.
The Eagles had their moment to dance in confetti. The Bobcats left the court discreetly as their season came to an end.
They refuse to believe this marked the end of their relevance in the conference.
“We just fell short today,” Mohamed said, “but the group of guys we’ve got in that room, the guys that are coming back to play for Danny Sprinkle, man, you guys are going to see them here again next year for sure. You’re going to see them here.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.