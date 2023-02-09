Let the news come to you

The Montana State men’s basketball team led at halftime but went cold in the second half en route to a 73-63 loss at Weber State on Thursday night.

The Bobcats (17-9, 10-3 Big Sky Conference) shot 51.0% from the field in the game, yet a Big Sky Conference-high 15 turnovers led to several big runs from the Wildcats (13-12, 8-4 Big Sky Conference) in the second half. MSU went nearly six minutes without a field goal in the second half while Weber State went on a 12-0 run to reclaim the lead for good. Montana State shot 16-24 (66.7%) in the first half, but only 9 for 25 (36%) in the second half.

“We couldn't make shots,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Sports Radio Network. “During the first three minutes, we made a couple when we were in our 1-3-1 zone, and then we started kicking the ball around. Our post players can’t have 11 turnovers combined between the two of them. Give Weber State credit — I thought they did a good job packing the paint and we didn’t handle that well.”


