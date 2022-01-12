Montana State men's matchup with Southern Utah postponed due to Thunderbirds' COVID-19 protocols By Parker Cotton Chronicle Sports Editor Parker Cotton Author email Jan 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle talks to the referees during a timeout on Dec. 22 at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State's men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday at home against Southern Utah has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Thunderbirds program, MSU announced Wednesday. The Big Sky Conference will determine any potential make-up date. Southern Utah's men's and women's teams both had their Thursday games against Montana postponed earlier Wednesday. Those games will now take place Monday, Feb. 7. No determination has been made yet for Montana State's women's basketball game against SUU, scheduled for Saturday in Cedar City, Utah. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Utah Basketball Game Montana Sport Game Men Thunderbird Big Sky Conference Make-up Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you