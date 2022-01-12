MSU Men's Hoops v. SAGU (copy)
Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle talks to the referees during a timeout on Dec. 22 at Worthington Arena.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Montana State's men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday at home against Southern Utah has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Thunderbirds program, MSU announced Wednesday. 

The Big Sky Conference will determine any potential make-up date. 

Southern Utah's men's and women's teams both had their Thursday games against Montana postponed earlier Wednesday. Those games will now take place Monday, Feb. 7. 

No determination has been made yet for Montana State's women's basketball game against SUU, scheduled for Saturday in Cedar City, Utah. 

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

